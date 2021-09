Trick or treat, take a seat, let's find the perfect bag to hold your sweets! With October just around the corner, it’s time to get in the spooky spirit and start concocting plans for Halloween. Whether that means you’re hosting a party, attending someone else's, or headed out to demand candy from your neighbors, kiddos (or not) in tow, a fun candy bucket will always come in handy on All Hallows’ Eve.

Help your little one light the path towards a sugar rush with a bucket that has built-in LED lights, or prepare to collect both treats and tricky spirits with a Ghostbusters loot bag. Consider celebrating old-school style with a customizable pillow case perfect for carrying commendable quantities of candy.

Don’t forget about your own Halloween endeavors as well with candy bowls that will delight both you and trick-or-treaters alike such as a festive ghost dog that can guard your porch from mischief, or a totally bewitching light-up dish.

Remember to eat, drink and be scary this upcoming spooky season! Here are 18 of the best trick or treat bags and buckets for Halloween. Oh! And don't forget the face masks!

Black Cauldron kettle GiftExpress via Amazon Black Cauldron kettle Good witch or bad witch aside, this timeless black cauldron bucket will totally put a spell on your neighbors. $10 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Cruella tote bag shopDisney Cruella tote bag Spice it up and channel your inner villain with this Disney tote bag made to carry candy or anything else your heart desires. $20 AT SHOPDISNEY Buy Now

Customized Halloween Pillowcase Qualtry Customized Halloween Pillowcase For a fun and retro-style way to collect candy, try a customized pillowcase that’s soft, easy to carry, and will look great on any pillow. $10 AT QUALTRY Buy Now

Halloween Candy Bowls

Once you reach a certain age, the joy of Halloween is no longer in getting the candy, but in giving it. There are so many fun, festive and spooky options to choose from when selecting a candy bowl for All Hallows Eve, from simple tubs that can double as fall decor to wickedly festive pieces.

Ghost Dog Candy Bowl Holder Holygloomy via Amazon Ghost Dog Candy Bowl Holder Let your trick-or-treaters fetch their own candy with this adorable candy holder. Doubles as a guard dog against evil spirits that might be lurking about on All Hallows’ Eve. $24 AT AMAZON Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 27 Most Adorable Squishmallows You Can Get Right Now -- Including Halloween Plushies

The Cutest, Funniest Halloween Costumes for Dogs

Celebs Get Spooky for Halloween 2021

The Best Matching Halloween Costumes for the Entire Family

These Spooky Stylish Costumes from shopDisney Are on Sale Right Now

Kate Hudson's Halloween Earrings Are Back in Stock at BaubleBar

Best Celebrity-Inspired Halloween Costumes of 2021

The Best Halloween Decorations From Etsy 2021

Haunt'Oween -- a Halloween Experience -- Is Coming Back to L.A.