The Best Trick or Treat Bags and Candy Buckets for Halloween

By Danica Creahan
Trick or treat, take a seat, let's find the perfect bag to hold your sweets! With October just around the corner, it’s time to get in the spooky spirit and start concocting plans for Halloween. Whether that means you’re hosting a party, attending someone else's, or headed out to demand candy from your neighbors, kiddos (or not) in tow, a fun candy bucket will always come in handy on All Hallows’ Eve. 

Help your little one light the path towards a sugar rush with a bucket that has built-in LED lights, or prepare to collect both treats and tricky spirits with a Ghostbusters loot bag. Consider celebrating old-school style with a customizable pillow case perfect for carrying commendable quantities of candy. 

Don’t forget about your own Halloween endeavors as well with candy bowls that will delight both you and trick-or-treaters alike such as a festive ghost dog that can guard your porch from mischief, or a totally bewitching light-up dish. 

Remember to eat, drink and be scary this upcoming spooky season! Here are 18 of the best trick or treat bags and buckets for Halloween. Oh! And don't forget the face masks!

Black Cauldron kettle
Black Cauldron kettle
GiftExpress via Amazon
Black Cauldron kettle
Good witch or bad witch aside, this timeless black cauldron bucket will totally put a spell on your neighbors. 
$10 AT AMAZON
Plush Pumpkin treat bucket
Plush Pumpkin treat bucket
Spirit Halloween
Plush Pumpkin treat bucket
Or try this plush jack-o’-lantern bucket that’s both huggable and can carry delicious sweets!
$13 AT SPIRIT HALLOWEEN
Celestial Plush Cat treat bucket
Celestial Plush Cat treat bucket
Spirit Halloween
Celestial Plush Cat treat bucket
Collected candy will be purrrfectly safe in this soft carrier.
$15 AT SPIRIT HALLOWEEN
Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern light-up Halloween candy bag
Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern light-up Halloween candy bag
shopDisney
Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern light-up Halloween candy bag
Little LED lights make this Halloween candy bag extra dazzling with a spooky shine. Pair this bag with any other shopDisney purchase and get it for just $14!
$14 AND UP AT SHOPDISNEY
Candy basket tote bag set
Candy basket tote bag set
Lxitol via Amazon
Candy basket tote bag set
Have plans to take three trick-or-treaters door to door this year? This tote bag set has hats, bats and ghosts and is perfect for a spooky group.
$20 AT AMAZON
Stay Puft Marshmallow Man Loot and Scoop treat bag - Ghostbusters
Stay Puft Marshmallow Man Loot and Scoop treat bag - Ghostbusters
Spirit Halloween
Stay Puft Marshmallow Man Loot and Scoop treat bag - Ghostbusters
Who you gonna call when you’ve got more candy than you can handle? This loot bag is both festive and handy for Halloween antics.
$10 AT SPIRIT HALLOWEEN
Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern light-up treat bucket
Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern light-up treat bucket
shopDisney
Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern light-up treat bucket
Hot dog! This light up Mickey Mouse bucket is sure to brighten up everyone’s Halloween.
$20 AT SHOPDISNEY
Skull Window tote bag
Skull Window tote bag
Spirit Halloween
Skull Window tote bag
Let everyone know how great your Halloween haul is this year with this spookily appropriate tote bag.
$10 AT SPIRIT HALLOWEEN
Cruella tote bag
Cruella tote bag
shopDisney
Cruella tote bag
Spice it up and channel your inner villain with this Disney tote bag made to carry candy or anything else your heart desires.
$20 AT SHOPDISNEY
Chicobag Original Reusable Shopping Tote- Halloween pack
Chicobag Original Reusable Shopping Tote- Halloween pack
ChicoBag via Amazon
Chicobag Original Reusable Shopping Tote- Halloween pack
Chicobag totes can easily be transformed into a tiny, compact bag you can keep clipped anywhere with an included carabiner. Use these cute little bags to celebrate all things fall, from grocery shopping to trick-or-treating!
$21 FOR THREE AT AMAZON
24 Colorful Halloween goody bags
24 Colorful Halloween goody bags
Joyin via Amazon
24 Colorful Halloween goody bags
These scary cute goody bags are sure to be a hit at your next Halloween party. Ghouls just want to have fun (and candy) after all.
$10 AT AMAZON
Customized Halloween Pillowcase
Customized Halloween Pillowcase
Qualtry
Customized Halloween Pillowcase
For a fun and retro-style way to collect candy, try a customized pillowcase that’s soft, easy to carry, and will look great on any pillow.
$10 AT QUALTRY

Halloween Candy Bowls 

Once you reach a certain age, the joy of Halloween is no longer in getting the candy, but in giving it. There are so many fun, festive and spooky options to choose from when selecting a candy bowl for All Hallows Eve, from simple tubs that can double as fall decor to wickedly festive pieces. 

Hammered Copper party tub
Hammered Copper party tub
World Market
Hammered Copper party tub
This rustic tub will fit in flawlessly with your other fall decor and can fit plenty of candy.
$40 AT WORLD MARKET
Animated Witch candy bowl
Animated Witch candy bowl
Itart via Amazon
Animated Witch candy bowl
When the witching hour begins, it’s time to bring out this charmingly wicked candy bowl.
$37 AT AMAZON
Ceramic Dia De Los Muertos candy bowl
Ceramic Dia De Los Muertos candy bowl
World Market
Ceramic Dia De Los Muertos candy bowl
Celebrate Day of the Dead with this delightful accent bowl.
$20 AT WORLD MARKET
Animated Monster Hand bowl
Animated Monster Hand bowl
Sunstar Industries via Amazon
Animated Monster Hand bowl
Keep the kids from getting too grabby with this scary and silly monster hand bowl.
$28 AT AMAZON
Ghost Dog Candy Bowl Holder
Ghost Dog Candy Bowl Holder
Holygloomy via Amazon
Ghost Dog Candy Bowl Holder
Let your trick-or-treaters fetch their own candy with this adorable candy holder. Doubles as a guard dog against evil spirits that might be lurking about on All Hallows’ Eve.
$24 AT AMAZON

