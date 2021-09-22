The Best Trick or Treat Bags and Candy Buckets for Halloween
Trick or treat, take a seat, let's find the perfect bag to hold your sweets! With October just around the corner, it’s time to get in the spooky spirit and start concocting plans for Halloween. Whether that means you’re hosting a party, attending someone else's, or headed out to demand candy from your neighbors, kiddos (or not) in tow, a fun candy bucket will always come in handy on All Hallows’ Eve.
Help your little one light the path towards a sugar rush with a bucket that has built-in LED lights, or prepare to collect both treats and tricky spirits with a Ghostbusters loot bag. Consider celebrating old-school style with a customizable pillow case perfect for carrying commendable quantities of candy.
Don’t forget about your own Halloween endeavors as well with candy bowls that will delight both you and trick-or-treaters alike such as a festive ghost dog that can guard your porch from mischief, or a totally bewitching light-up dish.
Remember to eat, drink and be scary this upcoming spooky season! Here are 18 of the best trick or treat bags and buckets for Halloween. Oh! And don't forget the face masks!
Halloween Candy Bowls
Once you reach a certain age, the joy of Halloween is no longer in getting the candy, but in giving it. There are so many fun, festive and spooky options to choose from when selecting a candy bowl for All Hallows Eve, from simple tubs that can double as fall decor to wickedly festive pieces.
