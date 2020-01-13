Bob Harper is a big fan of Lizzo.

The Biggest Loser star praised the musician while speaking with ET's Keltie Knight at NBC's Television Critics Association winter press tour on Saturday, following Jillian Michaels' headline-making comments about the singer.

"I've never met Lizzo. I can't comment on her health," Harper shared. "All I know is that I love her and I love her music and she can play a mean flute."

Michaels found herself under fire for her remarks about Lizzo's body last week, during an interview with BuzzFeed’s AM to DM series. "Why are we celebrating her body?” Michaels asked. “Why does it matter? That’s what I’m saying. Like why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes."

"I'm just being honest. I love her music, my kid loves her music, but there's never a moment when I'm like, ‘I'm so glad she's overweight.' Why do I even care? Why is it my job to care about her weight?" she continued, adding that she doesn't think it's right to "glorify obesity."

Michaels last starred on The Biggest Loser for season 15 in 2013, while Harper is returning to host the show's reboot on USA Network.

"Not only are we in Santa Fe, but we have two new trainers and we have a whole new medical team and we've taken away all those kind of crazy temptations and things like that," Harper told ET on Saturday. "It's more coming from a very holistic approach. I really feel like we really tried to help with the aftercare a lot too."

"I'm really excited about it," the trainer gushed.

The Biggest Loser premieres Jan. 28 on USA Network. See more on Harper in the video below.

Bob Harper Opens Up About His Heart Attack, Says 'Almost' All of 'Biggest Loser' Cast Reached Out



