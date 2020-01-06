Lizzo Says She's Taking a Break From Twitter: 'Too Many Trolls'

Lizzo is taking a hiatus from Twitter.

The 31-year-old singer tweeted on Sunday that she was stepping away from the social media site due to trolls.

"Yeah I can’t do this Twitter s**t no more.. too many trolls... ✌🏾," she wrote. "I’ll be back when I feel like it."

Yeah I can’t do this Twitter shit no more.. too many trolls... ✌🏾



I’ll be back when I feel like it. — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) January 6, 2020

The "Juice" singer's decision came just weeks after she clapped back at a Twitter user for saying that she was "popular because there is an obesity epidemic in America."

"I'm popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love," she replied at the time. "The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered"

I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love.



The only person who needs to do better is you.



Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me.



Here’s the attention you ordered 😏 https://t.co/zXnOv4f9Dr — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 23, 2019

Earlier in December, Lizzo was again the subject of Twitter criticism, this time for wearing a black T-shirt dress and thong to a NBA game. Some people took to Twitter to call the outfit "ratchet," while others claimed that the criticism was because "you hate fat women." At the time, the singer responded to the comments in an Instagram Live video.

"Who I am and the essence of me and the things that I choose to do as a grown-a** woman can inspire you to do the same," she said. "You don't have to be like me. You need to be like you. And never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself."

"Like, this is who I've always been," she continued. "Now everyone's looking at it and your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me. Negative criticism has no stake in my life, no control over my life, over my emotions. I'm the happiest I've ever been, I'm surrounded by love."

Lizzo concluded her video by saying, "I just wanna spread that love and also spread these cheeks. And you know what, if you really don't like my a**, you can kiss it. 'Cause kissing it makes it go away, I promise."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lizzo on Rihanna Sliding Into Her DMs and Collaborating With Justin Timberlake! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Lizzo Slays 'Saturday Night Live' Musical Debut With Festive Performances of 'Truth Hurts' and 'Good As Hell'

Lizzo Has the Best Response to Harry Styles' Cover of 'Juice'

Lizzo’s Flirty Response Took Niall Horan by Surprise: ‘I Actually Started Blushing Myself’

Related Gallery