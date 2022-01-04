'The Blacklist' Sneak Peek: Ressler Turns Back the Clock on Anniversary of Liz's Death (Exclusive)
'The Blacklist' Sneak Peek: Ressler and Cooper Have a Moment of …
'S.W.A.T.' Sneak Peek: The Team Zeroes in on a Grave New Case (E…
Watch a Sneak Peek From UP tv's 'Fixing Up Christmas' Holiday Mo…
'The Game' Sneak Peek: Watch B.o.B. Make a Cameo in Paramount+ S…
'Sister Wives' Sneak Peek: Watch Kody and Christine Fight Over S…
'FBI: Most Wanted' Sneak Peek: Jess and Barnes Are Caught in the…
'The Flash: Armageddon' Sneak Peek: Barry Allen Is... Reverse-Fl…
Katie Lowes Butts Heads With Her Boss in CBS' 'Christmas Takes F…
Ben Affleck Reaches 'Highest Form of Success' With His Kids Beca…
Adam Rodriguez and Jessica Camacho Get Into the Holiday Spirit i…
HGTV’s Ben and Erin Napier on Balancing Business and Taking Care…
‘Being the Ricardos’: Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on Lucy an…
Jonathan Bennett and Robert Buckley Start a Rivalry in Hallmark'…
'RHOM's Larsa Pippen Calls Adriana De Moura 'a Weasel' and React…
Go Behind the Scenes of 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883' Starring Ti…
Mark Hamill Joins Forces With Make-A-Wish at Disneyland Resorts’…
'SATC' Showrunner Says Kim Cattrall's Absence Is Part of the 'An…
‘90 Day Fiancé': Usman Says He's 'In Love' With Kimberley and In…
Sterling K. Brown Predicts He’ll Be Most Emotional ‘This Is Us’ …
The Blacklist turns back the clock on the anniversary of Liz's death.
In the NBC series' winter return, titled "Between Sleep and Awake," the flashback-heavy episode follows Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) as he recalls his actions in the aftermath of Liz's death.
“The anniversary of Liz's death magnifies Ressler's struggles with addiction. His first visit to her grave in the two years since she passed forces him to relive the tumultuous days that followed Liz's shooting, and to reflect on how difficult life is for him without her," executive producer John Eisendrath tells ET in previewing the upcoming episode.
In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Cooper (Harry Lennix) checks in on Ressler two years after losing Liz and the two reminisce as much as they're comfortable doing -- which, for the record, isn't much. Liz's daughter, Agnes, is doing "amazingly well" and has made it a point to celebrate Liz's life on the anniversary of her death. "So that's what we're doing tonight," Cooper tells Ressler, extending an invite. "You're welcome to join us."
But Ressler politely declines. "I just came in to see if I could get the morning off," he asks, to which Cooper replies, insisting he take the day off.
Cooper also reveals he and Agnes have been going through old photo albums and stumbled across a photograph. "Agnes wanted you to have it," he says, giving it to Ressler and insisting he keep it. Watch the clip above to see what happens next.
The Blacklist returns Thursday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. For more, watch below.
To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.
RELATED CONTENT:
'The Blacklist' Sneak Peek: Ressler Asks Park to Do the Unthinkable (Exclusive)
'The Blacklist' Team Picks Up the Pieces in Season 9 First Look
Watch 'The Blacklist' Season 8 Bloopers
'The Blacklist': Megan Boone Says Goodbye After 8 Seasons