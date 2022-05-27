Will justice finally be served on The Blacklist?

On Friday's season closer, titled "Marvin Gerard: Conclusion Pt. 2," Red and Cooper square off with conflicting endgames for their mutual traitor -- the aforementioned Marvin Gerard (guest star Fisher Stevens), Red's lawyer, who's revealed to be the perpetrator behind Liz's death -- while a major secret about the Task Force falls into the wrong hands.

“After a long manhunt, the FBI finally catches up to Marvin Gerard, giving Ressler the chance to arrest the man responsible for Liz’s death," executive producer/showrunner John Eisendrath teases to ET.

In ET's exclusive clip from the season 9 finale, Ressler is dead-set on capturing Marvin and making him pay for putting into motion the events that led to Liz's death and subsequently blackmailing Cooper. There's a lot riding on the line for Ressler, Red, Cooper and the rest of the team, as their lives will be dramatically changed if they aren't successful in bringing Marvin in to face his maker.

With time against them, Ressler enters the private plane -- after dismissing a shady bodyguard -- as he desperately tries to locate Marvin, whom he suspects is onboard. When a flight attendant plays dumb and tells Ressler no one else is on the plane, his eagle eye notices a bottle of liquor and a half-filled glass next to it.

"Marvin Gerard, where is he?" Ressler demands, prompting the flight attendant to tell him she doesn't know who that is.

While he has Dembe escort her off the plane and asks for the plane to be sealed so no one can enter or exit, it appears as if that's the end of it. But aha! Not so.

Several minutes pass before Marvin finally makes an appearance -- yes, he was in fact on the plane hiding. Believing he's in the clear, Marvin's stunned when he hears another voice.

"Hello, Marvin," Ressler says with an intimidating glare.

Will justice finally prevail?

The season 9 finale of The Blacklist airs Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

