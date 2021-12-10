'The Bold and the Beautiful' First Look: Krista Allen Makes Her Debut as Taylor Hayes (Exclusive)
'The Bold and the Beautiful': Watch Krista Allen Make Her Debut …
Inside ‘Hot Bench’ Judge Patricia DiMango’s Stunning Brooklyn Ho…
What Taylor Swift Would Tell Her Younger Self as She Releases ‘R…
Amy Schumer Jokes She’s a Mom ‘Warrior’ as She Gears Up for ‘The…
Dylan O’Brien Reacts to ‘All Too Well’ Short Film and Love From …
Oprah's Bestie Gayle King Reacts to Britney Spears Teasing Sit-D…
Cynthia Nixon on Why It Was Time to Bring 'Sex & the City' Back …
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Are Married!
'Sex and the City's Kristin Davis Explains Why Show Was Renamed …
Dionne Warwick Doubles Down on Offer to Pay Postage for Taylor S…
Royal Family Speaks Out After BBC Documentary About Prince Willi…
'Sex and The City' Revival Reveals Shocking Death of Main Charac…
'Sex Lives of College Girls’: Mindy Kaling Responds to ‘Sex and …
GRAMMY Nominations 2022: Surprises, Snubs and Battles to Watch!
Watch Blake Shelton Hilariously Butcher Cover of Taylor Swift's …
‘The View’ Casts Argues With Former Host Jedediah Bila Over COVI…
Go Behind the Scenes of ‘A Very Boy Band Holiday’ With Joey Fato…
James Corden Celebrates 1,000 Episodes of ‘The Late Late Show’ (…
‘Adele One Night Only’: Sneak Peek at Oprah Interview, New Perfo…
Meet the new Taylor Hayes.
Days of Our Lives veteran Krista Allen makes her debut as the iconic character on Friday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, stepping into the role previously played by Hunter Tylo, who departed in 2019 after three decades on the CBS soap.
ET exclusively debuts the first look at Allen's introduction on Bold and the Beautiful, as Taylor reunites with her daughter, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), who is surprised as ever to see her mother back in town. (When Taylor was last seen on the show, she left to complete missionary work.)
"Mom, I can't believe you're here! The one and only Taylor Hayes is in L.A. What?!" Steffy exclaims in the clip, before asking if her brother was aware of her arrival. "Did Thomas know about this? I'm going to smack him for not saying anything."
"No, no, I didn't tell a soul. I wanted to surprise both of you," Taylor replies, overcome with emotion.
As it's been a minute since Taylor's been back in the fray, Steffy excitedly asks her mother for any and all updates during her time away. When Steffy mentions her kids, Taylor begins to tear up.
"I'm sure you're dying to see them and hold them, oh my goodness," Steffy says.
"My beautiful granddaughter and my beautiful little boy, my namesake. You bet I am," her mother responds, turning down Steffy's proposal that she wake them up so they can see their grandmother.
"No, don't do that. I can peek in on them. We can save the hugs for later... but not too much later," Taylor requests.
"Fair warning, you're not going to want to let them go," her daughter jokingly warns, before the two embrace in a sweet hug. "I can't believe you're here! What?! This is amazing!"
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings. For more, watch below.
To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.
RELATED CONTENT:
Soap Star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Gives Birth to Baby No. 2
How 'Bold and Beautiful' Resumed Production With COVID-19 Precautions
'Love Island' Star Kyra Green Makes Her Acting Debut on 'Bold and the Beautiful' (Exclusive)