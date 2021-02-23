Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is officially a mom of 2!

The Bold and the Beautiful star announced the exciting baby news on Instagram Tuesday, just days after her baby boy was born.

"Lenix ~ 02/21/21✨" the soap star captioned the photo of her holding hands with the sleepy newborn.

Wood is already a mom to son Rise Harlen, 1, whom she welcomed with her husband, Elan Ruspoli, in March of 2019.

ET was there in October 2018 when MacInnes Wood announced her first pregnancy to her Bold and the Beautiful castmates.

A scene called for the actress to walk down the catwalk in skimpy lingerie, which Wood thought would be the most bold -- and beautiful -- way to announce her pregnancy. "I just wanna let you all know: your girl is pregnant!" she yelled. "I am pregnant!"

The announcement came as a big shock to co-star Courtney Hope. "I'm so surprised. I had no idea. And it's super weird because I work with her all the time," she confessed. However, Bold and the Beautiful executive producer and head writer Brad Bell was given a head's up.

"She told me about a month ago, and she told me in person [and] came up to my office," he told ET. "I'm thrilled. I'm a father of four kids myself, and she's just fallen in love with her husband and now she's falling in love again with a child. It's just a wonderful, wonderful thing."

Congratulations to the happy couple on welcoming another son!

