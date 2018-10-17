Congrats to Jacqueline MacInnes Wood!

The Bold and the Beautiful star is expecting her first child -- and only ET was there as she broke the news to her castmates.

MacInnes Wood announced her engagement to Elan Ruspoli in November 2017, and they decided to elope in July. Now, she's five and a half months pregnant, but her co-stars had no idea until she decided to share the news during a recent day on set.

A scene called for the actress to walk down the catwalk in skimpy lingerie, which MacInnes Wood thought would be the most bold -- and beautiful -- way to announce her pregnancy. "I just wanna let you all know: your girl is pregnant!" she yelled. "I am pregnant!"

The announcement came as a big shock to Courtney Hope. "I'm so surprised. I had no idea. And it's super weird because I work with her all the time," she confessed. However, Bold and the Beautiful executive producer and head writer Brad Bell was given a head's up.

"She told me about a month ago, and she told me in person [and] came up to my office," he told ET. "I'm thrilled. I'm a father of four kids myself, and she's just fallen in love with her husband and now she's falling in love again with a child. It's just a wonderful, wonderful thing."

MacInnes Wood couldn't be more excited to be a mom. "I am still shaking, my hands are shaking, my body is shaking, but it's such a surreal, beautiful moment and I am happy to do it with people that I love," she shared.

The actress doesn't yet know if she's having a boy or a girl, but either way, she's excited to get some parenting advice from others on set. "I'll probably go to Katherine Kelly Lang, John McCook... there is a lot of people here that I know are going to give me really good advice," she said. "There are people that I can lean on."

The pregnancy won't be written into the show, as MacInnes Wood's character, Steffy, recently had a baby. "[You're going to see] Steffy holding things, Steffy behind desks," she joked of how the soap opera will handle the obstacle. "Whatever work wants to throw at me, I am game."

"[I'm excited about] how much love I am going to give," she gushed. "I feel like I am a happy, positive person, and its the most beautiful, yet scary new chapter because of the amount of love that I am going to give this child."

