Shopping

The Booty Boosting Leggings Kourtney Kardashian Raves About Are 50% Off at Spanx Right Now

By Charlotte Lewis
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kourtney Kardashian VMA
Angela Weiss/Getty

When it comes to activewear that makes you look as good as you feel, Spanx is at the top of the list for many celebs. Just ask Kourtney Kardashian, who has been seen wearing Spanx Booty Boost Leggings on more than one occasion. A long-time fan of Spanx, she even raved about these leggings on her lifestyle website, Poosh

Kourtney Kardashian Spanx Leggings

Instagram @kourtneykardash

Instagram @kourtneykardash

The shape-enhancing leggings, made from Spanx's signature performance-ready fabric, live up to their name, helping to sculpt your rear while ensuring the most flattering fit. It's no wonder these Spanx leggings have been worn by not only Kardasian, but other celebs like Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon, too. 

According to Spanx, these leggings will give you your "best butt ever," and we're inclined to agree. Spanx's signature contoured waistband even has a pocket to store your phone and other daily essentials. Right now, the 7/8 version is discounted in fun patterns for gym-goers and yogis in 2023. Available in sizes XS-3X, the Booty Boost leggings are currently on sale for 50% off. 

Booty Boost Active Camo 7/8 Leggings
Booty Boost Active Camo 7/8 Leggings
Spanx
Booty Boost Active Camo 7/8 Leggings

These shape-enhancing leggings, made from Spanx's signature compression fabric, live up to their name — helping to sculpt your rear while ensuring the most flattering fit.

$98$48
WITH CODE SALE
Booty Boost Active Tie Dye 7/8 Leggings
Booty Boost Active Tie Dye 7/8 Leggings
Spanx
Booty Boost Active Tie Dye 7/8 Leggings

Let everyone's eyes come to you with these tie-dye leggings, available in stormy blue and cloudy grey. 

$98$48
WITH CODE SALE
Booty Boost Active Printed 7/8 Leggings
Booty Boost Active Printed 7/8 Leggings
Spanx
Booty Boost Active Printed 7/8 Leggings
$98$48
WITH CODE SALE
Booty Boost Active Splatter Floral 7/8 Leggings
Booty Boost Active Splatter Floral 7/8 Leggings
Spanx
Booty Boost Active Splatter Floral 7/8 Leggings

$98$48
WITH CODE SALE
Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings
Booty Boost Active Leggings - Jammy Plum
Spanx
Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings

$98$48
WITH CODE SALE

The Spanx deals don't stop at the Kourt-approved leggings. To update your everyday wardrobes for the new year, the Spanx End of Season Sale is taking an extra 30% off nearly 100 already reduced styles. Just use the code SALE at checkout to unlock the double discounts on jeans, pants, bralettes, and so much more. 

Shop the Spanx Sale

For even more amazing deals on leggings, check out our guide to the best lululemon lookalikes on Amazon and discounts on TikTok's viral leggings

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Leggings With Pockets to Carry All of Your Workout Essentials

New Year New You: The Best lululemon Activewear for Women and Men

The Best Cold-Weather Workout Clothes and Fitness Gear for Winter

Save 50% On Oprah's Favorite Pants and Bestselling Leggings from Spanx

The 20 Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out, Yoga and More

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Workout Shoes Are More Than 40% Off for 2023

The 15 Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok

The Best Amazon Deals on TikTok-Approved Leggings

Kylie Jenner Wore These Celeb-Loved Maternity Leggings

 