When it comes to activewear that makes you look as good as you feel, Spanx is at the top of the list for many celebs. Just ask Kourtney Kardashian, who has been seen wearing Spanx Booty Boost Leggings on more than one occasion. A long-time fan of Spanx, she even raved about these leggings on her lifestyle website, Poosh.

Instagram @kourtneykardash Instagram @kourtneykardash

The shape-enhancing leggings, made from Spanx's signature performance-ready fabric, live up to their name, helping to sculpt your rear while ensuring the most flattering fit. It's no wonder these Spanx leggings have been worn by not only Kardasian, but other celebs like Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon, too.

According to Spanx, these leggings will give you your "best butt ever," and we're inclined to agree. Spanx's signature contoured waistband even has a pocket to store your phone and other daily essentials. Right now, the 7/8 version is discounted in fun patterns for gym-goers and yogis in 2023. Available in sizes XS-3X, the Booty Boost leggings are currently on sale for 50% off.

The Spanx deals don't stop at the Kourt-approved leggings. To update your everyday wardrobes for the new year, the Spanx End of Season Sale is taking an extra 30% off nearly 100 already reduced styles. Just use the code SALE at checkout to unlock the double discounts on jeans, pants, bralettes, and so much more.

Shop the Spanx Sale

For even more amazing deals on leggings, check out our guide to the best lululemon lookalikes on Amazon and discounts on TikTok's viral leggings.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Leggings With Pockets to Carry All of Your Workout Essentials

New Year New You: The Best lululemon Activewear for Women and Men

The Best Cold-Weather Workout Clothes and Fitness Gear for Winter

Save 50% On Oprah's Favorite Pants and Bestselling Leggings from Spanx

The 20 Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out, Yoga and More

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Workout Shoes Are More Than 40% Off for 2023

The 15 Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok

The Best Amazon Deals on TikTok-Approved Leggings

Kylie Jenner Wore These Celeb-Loved Maternity Leggings