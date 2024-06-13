The Boys are back, but it's the Supes who have our attention.

ET's Ash Crossan spoke with a handful of the stars from Prime Video's action-packed superhero satire to spill on season 4, the endless stream of Homelander memes across social media, and fan theories for how Antony Starr's love-to-hate-him villain could eventually meet his match.

"First of all, I need to figure out how to monetize memes," Starr joked to ET during a recent interview alongside co-star Chace Crawford. "'Cause I'll tell you what, I'd have about $30."

The actors agreed that while the oft-used Homelander Laughing meme is the "most versatile," their favorite one -- known as Stressed Homelander -- features a "really unflattering picture" of Starr's face looking "like a hot air balloon."

"It's so fugly but such a good moment," Starr said.

The Boys returned to Prime Video on June 13 with three new episodes and one high-profile new cast member, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The complete eight-episode season will continue to drop weekly every Thursday through July 18. The show has already been renewed for a fifth and final season.

Speaking with ET, Starr mused on what Homelander's endgame might look like.

"I'm a bit of a weirdo, I like sometimes seeing the bad guys win," Starr admitted. "I'm not always a fan of the good guy always winning."

He continued, "I think in this case, Homelander’s so bad and I think, I don't know, I don't think the message of the show is about bad guys winning."

As for how he could hypothetically meet his match, Starr mused that his character "probably should die."

"Maybe suicide by sun," he speculated, before shifting gears to suggest that perhaps Homelander should be killed by his on-screen son or his nemesis, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban).

"The whole show started with Butcher wanting to take down Homelander," he said, adding an important caveat. "I mean, that's Antony with no knowledge of what's coming."

For now, fans can expect to see plenty of banter between Starr's Homelander and Crawford's The Deep.

"We have so much fun doing it," Crawford said of the duo's scenes.

Asked to sum up the season in three words, Erin Moriarty (Starlight), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko) and Claudia Doumit (Victoria) were in complete agreement on the phrase, "Wow, such pain."

For Moriarty's Starlight aka Annie, the 29-year-old actress hinted that fans will see her frustrations with the men surrounding her reach a tipping point this season.

"I think that she's stronger than everyone gives her credit for," Moriarty said. "She symbolizes what a lot of us might feel as women in an industry or in a world where there are expectations set and we feel like we have to prove to someone via action that we are stronger than they anticipate."

She added, "This season [Starlight] is catching up to the fact that everyone around her has expected less of her to such a substantial degree, that she keeps fighting the good fight and that takes a lot. ... We're gonna see that get to her."

Meanwhile, newcomers Valorie Curry (Firecracker) and Susan Heyward (Sage) offered a tease of what to expect from their characters in this "grotesque" new season.

"I love to think of Sage as someone with incredibly complex superpower reign," Heyward offered. "She's able to take an infinite amount of information and strategize around an infinite amount of possibilities, so she very confidently she knows what to do and when to do it."

As for Firecracker, Curry said, "She's a former pageant girl-turned-podcast host. ... She's definitely wrestled a gator or two in her life and her super powers are yet to be seen.

She also shared, "But her real superpower is her ability to intuit what people need, to give them exactly what they need."

The upcoming episodes will also bring forth the next era of Vought International under the leadership of newly minted CEO of Vought International, Ashley, played by Colby Minifie.

"She really wants to stay alive somehow," Minifie joked. "I wonder when she's gonna ask herself, like, 'Actually should I just die now? Like, this is too much.' I think she loves her fabulous outfits and her fabulous apartment, but I think she also just loves being in a position of power even though the position of power causes her incredible pain and stress. I think ultimately she wants to rub her job in the face of all of her high school bullies."

