For a little self-care this fall and winter, ditch dry lips for a pillowy-soft and kissable pout. With Amazon's October Prime Day 2023 deals officially here for the next 48 hours, the best-selling Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is 30% off right now.

Not only has the TikTok-favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask racked up over 27,000 five-star ratings on Amazon — it's also secured a spot in the skincare routines of celebrities like Sydney Sweeney, Kate Hudson, Gemma Chan and Kendall Jenner, to name just a few. BTS even collaborated with the brand to make their own limited-edition version of the lip mask.

The viral Lip Sleeping Mask is packed with antioxidants from vitamin C and Laneige’s Berry Fruit Complex to protect your lips from free radicals like pollution. Plus, the formula contains nourishing coconut oil, shea butter, and murumuru seed butter that together soothe and moisturize your lips overnight — providing up to 8 hours of hydration. Just apply it before bed and leave it on to work its magic while you sleep.

We love the original berry scent, but the lip mask is also available in seven other varieties, including vanilla, sweet candy, pink lemonade and peppermint. One jar will last you months, so this self-care treat goes a long way. Snag the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask now for just $17 for smooth, moisturized lips before Prime Big Deal Days end.

Amazon's fall Prime Day event is running from October 10 through October 11. Be sure to take advantage of all the best Prime Day beauty deals on Laneige bestsellers, including the Lip Glowy Balm, Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Gel Moisturizer, and more.

Shop All Laneige Prime Day Deals

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

