Save 30% on Kiehl's Skincare Favorites to Transition Your Routine from Winter to Spring

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kiehl's Sale
Kiehl's
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:07 PM PST, February 23, 2024

Save 30% on Kiehl's bestsellers and gift sets to restore the spring in your skin ahead of the new season.

With the start of spring just around the corner, transitioning your skincare routine to suit the changing seasons is essential for maintaining a healthy and glowing complexion. To help you prepare, Kiehl's just launched an epic Flash Sale with year-round must-haves. Now's the perfect time to stock up on the brand’s premium skin care and save 30% on select favorites.

Shop the 30% Off Kiehl's Sale

From powerful moisturizers and eye creams to nourishing face masks and retinol serums, your skin and wallet will both thank you for the steals from Kiehl's flash sale. There are plenty of skincare gift sets included in the sale to score multiple bestsellers bundled together for even bigger savings.

Kiehl's has been a trusted name since the 1850s and consistently delivers all-natural, scientifically-proven skincare, hair care, and body care products. With limited-time deals on Vitamin C serums and hydrating facial cleansers, you can build a routine targeting your skincare concerns, like dryness, sensitivity, or oiliness.

Ahead, get your skincare routine ready for spring with the best Kiehl's deals available today.

Calendula Petal-Infused Calming Mask

Calendula Petal-Infused Calming Mask
Kiehl's

Calendula Petal-Infused Calming Mask

Experience a cool burst of hydration with this soothing face mask. Infused with Calendula and Aloe Vera, it claims to leave skin soft, smooth and refreshed.

$47 $33

Shop Now

Turmeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Mask

Turmeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Mask
Kiehl's

Turmeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Mask

Kiehl's radiance mask is said to help invigorate and brighten fatigued, dull skin. Made with turmeric and cranberry, the brightening face mask not only energizez and invigoratez skin but also leaves skin feeling soft and smooth.

$50 $35

Shop Now

Day to Night Line Reducing Skincare Gift Set

Day to Night Line Reducing Skincare Gift Set
Kiehl's

Day to Night Line Reducing Skincare Gift Set

Values at $151, this powerful-strength skincare gift set includes three Kiehl's favorites to help correct fine lines and dark circles. Correct dark circles, reduce the appearance of fine lines and boost radiance with the Vitamin C and retinol serums.

$105 $74

Shop Now

Brighten Up & Glow Gift Set

Brighten Up & Glow Gift Set
Kiehl's

Brighten Up & Glow Gift Set

Light up the room with this set of hydrating skin essentials, including Kiehl's best-selling Ultra Facial Cream, Vitamin C eye serum, and brightening dark spot solution.

$93 $65

Shop Now

Winter Skin Soothers Gift Set

Winter Skin Soothers Gift Set
Kiehl's

Winter Skin Soothers Gift Set

Shoppers love this pair of Calendula-infused face wash and toner to help their skin feel soothed, calm and refreshed.

$57 $40

Shop Now

Nightly Refining Micro-Peel Concentrate Serum

Nightly Refining Micro-Peel Concentrate Serum
Kiehl's

Nightly Refining Micro-Peel Concentrate Serum

Kiehl's potent, yet gentle facial peel exfoliates while you sleep. This formula is infused with the power of Quinoa Husk Extract and Phytic Acid to help refine and smooth uneven skin texture.

$65 $46

Shop Now

Mighty Moisture Essentials Gift Set

Mighty Moisture Essentials Gift Set
Kiehl's

Mighty Moisture Essentials Gift Set

Get head-to-toe hydration and save 30% on four hydrating essentials for the face and body: Creme De Corps, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Ultra Facial Cream, and Ultimate Strength Hand Salve.

 

$36 $25

Shop Now

Day-To-Night Wrinkle Reducing Duo Gift Set

Day-To-Night Wrinkle Reducing Duo Gift Set
Kiehl's

Day-To-Night Wrinkle Reducing Duo Gift Set

Valued at $170, this set includes a full-size pair of powerful Vitamin C and Retinol facial serums to help visibly correct signs of aging day and night for younger-looking skin.

$108 $76

Shop Now

Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter

Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter
Kiehl's

Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter

Kiehl's Creme de Corps body moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated, especially in cold or dry climates.

$95 $65

Shop Now

