Whether you're looking to treat your S.O. or send a little something to your mom or show some appreciation for your co-worker, we've gathered the chicest gifts you can give to the loves in your life.

For Your Girlfriend

If she loves fashion and music, this chic coffee table book (with Lady Gaga on the cover!) is a winner.

Shopbop

Vogue x Music Book $65

The French candle brand's limited-edition Valentine's Day collection includes this beautiful rose fragrance.

Diptyque

Diptyque Centifolia Candle $72

This amorous designer nail polish and lip lacquer duo is perfect for any beauty junkie.

Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin Loubivalentine Rouge Louboutin Gift Box $120

Gift a jewelry piece she can wear every day.

Sarah Chloe

Sarah Chloe x Arielle Vey Medallion Necklace $110

An LED mirror will make getting ready so much more satisfying.

Glamcor

Glamcor Riki Graceful Mirror $125

For Your Boyfriend

A sleek clip wallet will keep his cards and cash in place. Plus, we love the cool camo print!

Herschel

Herschel Raven Wallet $25

A practical yet stylish backpack for daily carrying.

Everlane

Everlane The Modern Snap Backpack $68

Treat him to a luxe candle, hand soap and cream, which exudes a captivating blend of black pepper, oud and patchouli.

Mr Porter

Tom Dixon London Scented Candle, Hand Wash and Balm Gift Set $155

A sleek wireless speaker that looks as good as it sounds.

East Dane

Audio Pro T3 Portable Wireless Speaker $249

A cozy cashmere sweater will become a staple in his wardrobe.

James Perse

James Perse Cotton Cashmere Raglan Sweater $265

For Your Mom or Sister

This Tatcha set lets her try the beloved Japanese skincare brand's greatest hits.

Sephora

Tatcha Bestsellers Set $60

A gorgeous bottle that houses a unique woody floral scent that took six years to create.

Maison Margiela

Maison Margiela Mutiny Eau de Parfum 50ml $115

Kicking back at home gets even better with an essential oil diffuser.

Nordstrom

Vitruvi Porcelain Essential Oil Diffuser $119

This elegant bag with feminine bow detail is both trendy and timeless.

Cuyana

Cuyana Mini Bow Bag $250

These sleek, flattering frames come with acetate side-shields to further protect the eyes.

Krewe

Krewe Ward Blinker 24k Titanium + Zulu Sunglasses $355

For Your Co-Worker

You officemate will appreciate this daily notepad to keep tasks organized.

Rifle Paper Co.

Rifle Paper Co. Color Block Everyday Memo Notepad $12

A chic pair of scissors -- why not?

Hay

Hay Anything Scissors $20

She'll never lose her keys again!

Anthropologie

Anthropologie Wicker Heart Keychain $20

A lucite stapler will add some fun to a boring desktop.

Poketo

Poketo Lucite Stapler in Gold $26

Encourage your work wife to relax and unwind.

100% Pure

100% Pure Eucalyptus Sea Therapy Bath $30

