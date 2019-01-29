The Chicest Valentine's Day Gifts Your Loved Ones Will Be Excited About
Just when you thought the holidays were over, Valentine's Day is just around the corner.
Whether you're looking to treat your S.O. or send a little something to your mom or show some appreciation for your co-worker, we've gathered the chicest gifts you can give to the loves in your life.
For Your Girlfriend
If she loves fashion and music, this chic coffee table book (with Lady Gaga on the cover!) is a winner.
The French candle brand's limited-edition Valentine's Day collection includes this beautiful rose fragrance.
Diptyque Centifolia Candle $72
This amorous designer nail polish and lip lacquer duo is perfect for any beauty junkie.
Christian Louboutin Loubivalentine Rouge Louboutin Gift Box $120
Gift a jewelry piece she can wear every day.
Sarah Chloe x Arielle Vey Medallion Necklace $110
An LED mirror will make getting ready so much more satisfying.
Glamcor Riki Graceful Mirror $125
For Your Boyfriend
A sleek clip wallet will keep his cards and cash in place. Plus, we love the cool camo print!
Herschel Raven Wallet $25
A practical yet stylish backpack for daily carrying.
Everlane The Modern Snap Backpack $68
Treat him to a luxe candle, hand soap and cream, which exudes a captivating blend of black pepper, oud and patchouli.
Tom Dixon London Scented Candle, Hand Wash and Balm Gift Set $155
A sleek wireless speaker that looks as good as it sounds.
Audio Pro T3 Portable Wireless Speaker $249
A cozy cashmere sweater will become a staple in his wardrobe.
James Perse Cotton Cashmere Raglan Sweater $265
For Your Mom or Sister
This Tatcha set lets her try the beloved Japanese skincare brand's greatest hits.
Tatcha Bestsellers Set $60
A gorgeous bottle that houses a unique woody floral scent that took six years to create.
Maison Margiela Mutiny Eau de Parfum 50ml $115
Kicking back at home gets even better with an essential oil diffuser.
Vitruvi Porcelain Essential Oil Diffuser $119
This elegant bag with feminine bow detail is both trendy and timeless.
Cuyana Mini Bow Bag $250
These sleek, flattering frames come with acetate side-shields to further protect the eyes.
Krewe Ward Blinker 24k Titanium + Zulu Sunglasses $355
For Your Co-Worker
You officemate will appreciate this daily notepad to keep tasks organized.
Rifle Paper Co. Color Block Everyday Memo Notepad $12
A chic pair of scissors -- why not?
Hay Anything Scissors $20
She'll never lose her keys again!
Anthropologie Wicker Heart Keychain $20
A lucite stapler will add some fun to a boring desktop.
Poketo Lucite Stapler in Gold $26
Encourage your work wife to relax and unwind.
100% Pure Eucalyptus Sea Therapy Bath $30
