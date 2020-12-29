The Coach x Disney Collection Launch Is Here: Shop Bags, Accessories, Clothes and More
All you Disney fans out there, listen up -- Christmas may have come and gone, but thanks to the new Coach x Disney collection launch, there's another occasion to celebrate before the new year finally arrives. The American fashion brand you've come to know and love has teamed up with Disney to bring you an exclusive capsule featuring the world's most famous mouse. This new collection -- which officially launches on Dec. 26 -- is the sweet treat everyone deserves in the post-Christmas glow. As for the cherry on top, the brand tapped Disney Channel alum Cole Sprouse, fashion darling Kaia Gerber and other notable names to sport the collection in its latest campaign.
The Coach x Disney collection launch features reimagined wardrobe staples with the late American pop artist Keith Haring's illustrations of Mickey Mouse. You'll find everything from jackets and sweatshirts to scarves and Coach bags featuring Haring's eye-catching Mickey Mouse drawings (and for those who can't get enough of the iconic character, you can even get yourself a sleek glovetanned leather purse with mouse ears).
"Sometimes the best design comes from the most unlikely juxtapositions," Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers said in a press release. "I can't think of a cultural clash that brings me more joy than Mickey More and Keith Haring." WIth these two American icons, the new collection brings bold, nostalgic charm to its latest pieces.
It's no secret Vevers loves to bring cultural icons and art into his work for Coach. Earlier this year, the brand launched the Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat collection, with a campaign featuring Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, and Paloma Elsesser, among others. If the brand's previous artist capsules are any indication, the Coach x Disney collection is sure to be a crowd favorite -- whether you're a fan of Disney, Haring, or Coach (or all of them combined). This Mickey Mouse-adorned capsule will, without a doubt, sell out -- so if there's anything that catches your eye, we suggest you add it to your shopping cart, ASAP.
Scroll down to ET Style's favorite pieces from the Coach x Disney collection launch below, then head to the Coach store to see the rest of the new collection.
