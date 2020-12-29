All you Disney fans out there, listen up -- Christmas may have come and gone, but thanks to the new Coach x Disney collection launch, there's another occasion to celebrate before the new year finally arrives. The American fashion brand you've come to know and love has teamed up with Disney to bring you an exclusive capsule featuring the world's most famous mouse. This new collection -- which officially launches on Dec. 26 -- is the sweet treat everyone deserves in the post-Christmas glow. As for the cherry on top, the brand tapped Disney Channel alum Cole Sprouse, fashion darling Kaia Gerber and other notable names to sport the collection in its latest campaign.

The Coach x Disney collection launch features reimagined wardrobe staples with the late American pop artist Keith Haring's illustrations of Mickey Mouse. You'll find everything from jackets and sweatshirts to scarves and Coach bags featuring Haring's eye-catching Mickey Mouse drawings (and for those who can't get enough of the iconic character, you can even get yourself a sleek glovetanned leather purse with mouse ears).

Cole Sprouse Alessandro Simonetti

Kaia Gerber Alessandro Simonetti

"Sometimes the best design comes from the most unlikely juxtapositions," Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers said in a press release. "I can't think of a cultural clash that brings me more joy than Mickey More and Keith Haring." WIth these two American icons, the new collection brings bold, nostalgic charm to its latest pieces.

It's no secret Vevers loves to bring cultural icons and art into his work for Coach. Earlier this year, the brand launched the Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat collection, with a campaign featuring Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, and Paloma Elsesser, among others. If the brand's previous artist capsules are any indication, the Coach x Disney collection is sure to be a crowd favorite -- whether you're a fan of Disney, Haring, or Coach (or all of them combined). This Mickey Mouse-adorned capsule will, without a doubt, sell out -- so if there's anything that catches your eye, we suggest you add it to your shopping cart, ASAP.

Alessandro Simonetti

Alessandro Simonetti

Alessandro Simonetti

Alessandro Simonetti

Scroll down to ET Style's favorite pieces from the Coach x Disney collection launch below, then head to the Coach store to see the rest of the new collection.

Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Academy Backpack Coach Coach Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Academy Backpack Coach Carrying all of your belongings will be easy and cute with this playful leather backpack. $495 at Coach

Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Shearling Jacket Coach Coach Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Shearling Jacket Coach Keep yourself warm this January with the Coach x Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring Shearling Jacket, which will be a staple in your wardrobe for years. $2,200 at Coach

Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Kisslock Bag Coach Coach Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Kisslock Bag Coach Odds are, you haven't seen a pretty glovetanned leather purse as cute as this Coach x Disney x Keith Haring purse until now. $495 at Coach

Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Luggage Tag Coach Coach Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Luggage Tag Coach Whether you use this on your luggage for a trip in the future or you keep it on your favorite everyday tote or duffel, this Mickey Mouse-inspired luggage tag will add a cheerful touch to any piece you own. $75 at Coach

Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Moto Jacket Coach Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Moto Jacket Coach Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Moto Jacket Coach Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Moto Jacket You can never go wrong with a classic moto jacket, this Coach's Disney MIckey Mouse x Keith Haring style puts a unique spin on the timeless closet staple. $1,450 at Coach

Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Sweatshirt Coach Coach Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Sweatshirt Coach Looking for a casual layering piece? You can always opt for a Coach sweatshirt, like this one. Style it with your favorite jeans for an everyday ensemble. $250 at Coach

Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring T-Shirt Coach Coach Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring T-Shirt Coach For anyone who want to wear a cool, fashion-approved T-shirt with Mickey Mouse, this one is for you. $195 at Coach

Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Collectible Bag Charm Coach Coach Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Collectible Bag Charm Coach Let's be honest, a collectible leather Mickey Mouse charm will never be a bad option from this Coach collaboration. $165 at Coach

Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Badge Camera Crossbody Coach Coach Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Badge Camera Crossbody Coach Want something a little smaller? This leather camera bag will hold just what you need and carry the same type of statement as other styles in the collection. $325 at Coach

