The Conners is going live!

The ABC sitcom will air a special live episode on Tuesday, Feb. 11, the night of the New Hampshire primary, the network announced as part of its Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday.

The episode will kick off at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with ABC News coverage of the primary incorporated into the story in real time as the results roll in throughout the evening.

According to ABC, the live episode "will find Mark (Ames McNamara) watching the results of the primary for a school report with Harris (Emma Kenney), who is apathetic to the electoral process and believe money's influence in politics means real change is impossible. The rest of the Conners share their differing takes on why they all think everyone should vote, including their working-class perspective that. you may have to vote for a candidate you don't love, but one that will 'screw you the least.'"

"All of this happens against the backdrop of romance when Louise (guest star Katey Sagal) gets an opportunity that might send her away from Lanford, prompting the family to interfere in Dan's (John Goodman) complicated relationship with her by throwing Louise a surprise going-away party, creating major new tensions between Dan and his daughters," the description continues.

The Conners also stars Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman and Jayden Rey. See more on the show in the video below.

