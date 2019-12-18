'The Doctors' Host Travis Stork Expecting First Child With Wife Parris

Travis Stork is going to be a dad!

The 47-year-old host of The Doctors recently revealed on Instagram that he and his wife, Parris Stork, are expecting their first child, a baby boy, next year.

In the sweet post, Travis shared pics of himself and Parris wearing shirts that read "Beer Belly" and "Baby Bell," respectively. In the photos, the couple gazed lovingly at each other as Travis held Parris on his back, touched her stomach, and hilariously compared their belly sizes.

"The Stork is dropping off a baby boy in June 2020 and we are pumped!" he captioned the shots.

Parris shared the same pics, writing, "We have SO much to be thankful for this holiday season. Baby boy coming in hot in June 2020 and we are so excited and grateful!!"

"Here’s hoping little man gets Travis’s beauty, brains, temperament, and personality, combined with my raw athletic talent," she quipped.

The happy news comes four months after the couple tied the knot in Nashville, Tennessee. They've been together more than three years and got engaged in December 2018.

Travis appeared on season eight of The Bachelor in 2006. He and his winner, Sarah Stone, split shortly after the finale aired. He was previously married to Charlotte Brown in 2012, before they called it quits in 2015.

Watch the video below for more celebs pregnancy news.

