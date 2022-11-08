Dyson unveiled the original Dyson Airwrap in 2018 and it has since been one of the most sought-after beauty tools, becoming nearly impossible to get your hands on one. We'd been waiting for the second generation of the cult-favorite multi-styler that the brand unveiled this summer, and now the new Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete has become just as elusive. However, the Dyson Airwrap is currently back in stock at Ulta just in time for holiday gifting.

For the 2022 holiday season, Dyson has released a special gift edition of the new Airwrap. The special edition includes a Dyson-designed travel pouch to protect and neatly store your Dyson Airwrap at home and on the move. There is also a paddle brush and detangling comb included for smoothing and detangling your hair before and after styling. For the beauty lover on your list, gift with style before the Airwrap sells out.

The new Dyson Airwrap comes with some major upgrades and may soon be out of stock if you don’t act fast. Improvements that come with the newly designed 2.0 version include the Coanda dryer attachment for drying and smoothing in one go. Dyson also improved the airflow in the brush attachments, allowing for an even better hairstyling routine. If you already have the first generation Airwrap, you can simply upgrade with the latest attachments and keep their existing tool.

Dyson designed the six attachments to style hair even more efficiently than the before. Now, the Airwrap barrels rotate both clockwise and anti-clockwise, so you don't have to switch attachments in the middle of your routine to achieve a more natural-looking hairstyle. It also has cool tips on each attachment to lessen any heat damage.

Another standout improvement is the new Dyson Airwrap is customizable based on your hair texture and type. If you have curly, textured hair, there is a new wide-tooth comb attachment specifically designed with tight curls and coils in mind. This attachment adds shape, volume and length as it dries.

If you want to experience a fast and efficient at-home blowout with precise shaping, now's the time to get this upgraded Airwrap. We suggest you hurry though as supply won't last too long. For more affordable options, check out our top picks for Dyson Airwrap dupes.

RELATED CONTENT:

25 Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget

The 12 Best Beauty Deals to Shop from Nordstrom's Holiday Sale

25 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2022 to Shop Before They Sell Out

Save 35% on Laura Geller's Best-Selling Makeup with Our Exclusive Deal

The 38 Best Beauty Products Under $35 at Amazon for Fall 2022

TikTok is Obsessed with Valentino's Eye2Cheek Blush—Here's How To Shop

The Best Dyson Airwrap Dupes: 10 Affordable Alternatives for the All-In-One Styler

Oprah's Favorite Cooling Sheets & Pajamas Are On Sale