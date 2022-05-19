Consider this a gentle (semi-urgent) PSA courtesy of your friendly, neighborhood ET Style team: the cult-favorite Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler is back in stock at Ulta Beauty today. And whether you're a well-versed beauty aficionado or someone who is heavily influenced by rave reviews on TikTok, you're going to want to run to Ulta to get your hands on this beloved Dyson hair tool.

The Dyson Airwrap is arguably one of beauty's most coveted multitasking hair tools — which is why it has been almost continuously sold out since early December. If you want the styler you’d better hurry though because the hair tool sold out within hours when it was back in stock last week.

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler Ulta Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler With its unique barrels and soft smoothing brush, the Dyson Airwrap styler works to curl, wave and smooth unruly hair without the use of extreme heat. $600 Buy Now

The styler relies on a unique barrel technology and smoothing brush which work to tame even the most unruly hair. Perhaps most impressive of all, the all-in-one Dyson Airwrap can curl, smooth, volumize and even dry a wide-variety of hair types — all without the use of extreme heat and other styling tool properties that might damage the hair.

If you're brand loyal to Dyson, there are a number of other great tools that are available to buy through the retailer too. Ahead, shop essential Dyson hair tools and check out our picks for the best Dyson Airwrap dupes.

