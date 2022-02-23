Consider this a gentle (semi-urgent) PSA courtesy of your friendly, neighborhood ET Style team: the cult-favorite Dyson Airwrap styler is finally back in stock at Ulta. And whether you're a well-versed beauty aficionado or just someone who is heavily influenced by product trends on TikTok (who isn't?), you're going to want to run to Ulta.com ASAP to get your hands on this beloved Dyson technology.

The Dyson Airwrap is arguably one of beauty's most coveted hair tools -- which is why it's almost always sold out, even at top retailers like Sephora, Best Buy and yes, even Dyson.

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler Ulta Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler With its unique barrels and soft smoothing brush, the Dyson Airwrap styler works to curl, wave and smooth unruly hair without the use of extreme heat. $560 Buy Now

The styler relies on a unique barrel technology and smoothing brush which work to tame even the most unruly hair. Perhaps most impressive of all, the all-in-one Dyson Airwrap can curl, smooth, volumize and even dry a wide-variety of hair types -- all without the use of extreme heat and other styling tool properties that might damage the hair.

In short: the Dyson Airwrap is a really popular hair tool for a reason. And if you've been pining after the cult-favorite Dyson technology, now's the time to finally make the investment since it's back in stock at Ulta -- and presumably only for a limited time.

Plus, if you're brand loyal to Dyson, there are a number of other great tools that are available to buy through the retailer too. Ahead, shop essential Dyson hair tools, plus check out ET Style's picks for the best Dyson Airwrap dupes.

