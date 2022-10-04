We're always trying to achieve the model-off-duty look, an effortlessly sexy aesthetic composed of timeless staples and trend-forward details. Whether it's the perfect white tee or pair of jeans that fit their body like a glove, there's a reason why models always look so put together even when they're ducking out for a coffee. This year, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kendall Jenner have been spotted adding leather trench coats to create an instantly edgier, fashionable feel to their outfits.

Despite their name, trench coats were actually invented in the early 1820s by a duo of Scottish and British inventors as water-resistant outerwear. Popularized by British luxury fashion house Burberry, the modern trench still serves as a way to brave the rain without sacrificing style. This season, the classic cotton coat is as popular as ever in faux leather fabrics for a luxurious look that still won't break the bank.

To help you find your new favorite piece of fall outerwear, we've rounded up the best faux leather trench coats at an affordable price range. From neutral hues to shiny faux patent leather and fur trim, shop our favorite faux leather trench coats to step up your layering game this autumn and winter.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Bomber Jackets to Shop for Effortless Fall Fashion

Abercrombie Fall Sale: Save on Jeans, Jackets and More Fall Favorites

The Best Fall Jackets to Shop From J.Crew, Everlane, Alex Mill & More

The Best Men's Fall Jackets: Levi's, Abercrombie, Amazon and More

The Best Fall Fashion Deals to Shop at Nordstrom Rack

Amazon Just Dropped Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets and Outerwear

Save Up to 50% on Patagonia Baggies Shorts, Fleece Jackets and More

Here’s Why Abercrombie Is Our Go-To for Fall Wardrobe Essentials