The Faux Leather Trench Coat is Our New Favorite Piece of Fall Outerwear—Shop Our Top 10 Picks

By Lauren Gruber‍
Faux leather trench coats
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

We're always trying to achieve the model-off-duty look, an effortlessly sexy aesthetic composed of timeless staples and trend-forward details. Whether it's the perfect white tee or pair of jeans that fit their body like a glove, there's a reason why models always look so put together even when they're ducking out for a coffee. This year, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kendall Jenner have been spotted adding leather trench coats to create an instantly edgier, fashionable feel to their outfits. 

Despite their name, trench coats were actually invented in the early 1820s by a duo of Scottish and British inventors as water-resistant outerwear. Popularized by British luxury fashion house Burberry, the modern trench still serves as a way to brave the rain without sacrificing style. This season, the classic cotton coat is as popular as ever in faux leather fabrics for a luxurious look that still won't break the bank.

To help you find your new favorite piece of fall outerwear, we've rounded up the best faux leather trench coats at an affordable price range. From neutral hues to shiny faux patent leather and fur trim, shop our favorite faux leather trench coats to step up your layering game this autumn and winter. 

Mango Oversize Leather-Effect Trench Coat
Mango Oversize Leather-Effect Trench Coat
Mango
Mango Oversize Leather-Effect Trench Coat

This timeless black trench from Mango keeps things modern with a slightly oversized silhouette.

$170
Open Edit Faux Leather Trench Coat
Open Edit Faux Leather Trench Coat
Nordstrom
Open Edit Faux Leather Trench Coat

The classic tan trench coat gets an update with a shiny faux leather exterior.

$79
Avec Les Filles Water Resistant Faux Leather Trench Coat
Avec Les Filles Water Resistant Faux Leather Trench Coat
Nordstrom
Avec Les Filles Water Resistant Faux Leather Trench Coat

Celebrate the season of earth tones with this forest green trench, also available in brown.

$199$133
Forever 21 Faux Leather Double-Breasted Trench Coat
Forever 21 Faux Leather Double-Breasted Trench Coat
Forever 21
Forever 21 Faux Leather Double-Breasted Trench Coat

Another classic trench silhouette with shiny faux leather exterior, this jacket is lined to keep cold weather at bay.

$65
Bardot Hi-Shine Trench Coat
Bardot Hi-Shine Trench Coat
Revolve
Bardot Hi-Shine Trench Coat

Bardot's take on the trench has a high-shine finish with a detachable waist tie and two rows of buttons.

$209
Free People Morrison Trench
Free People Morrison Trench
Amazon
Free People Morrison Trench

Keep it pretty in pink this season with a faux croc trench coat in a fun bubblegum hue.

$268 AT REVOLVE
$201 AT NORDSTROM
Banana Republic Factory Bianca Vegan Leather Trench
Banana Republic Factory Bianca Vegan Leather Trench
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Factory Bianca Vegan Leather Trench

This ultra-discounted coat features a self-tied, on-seam pockets, lining, and a back vent in a rich chocolate brown hue.

$220$94
ASOS Design Faux Leather Trench Coat
ASOS Design Faux Leather Trench Coat
Nordstrom
ASOS Design Faux Leather Trench Coat

Add a pop of sage green, one of this year's 'it' colors, to your looks with this option from ASOS.

$98
Forever 21 Faux Leather Belted Trench Coat
Forever 21 Faux Leather Belted Trench Coat
Forever 21
Forever 21 Faux Leather Belted Trench Coat

Give your fall 'fits some '70s flair with a faux fur-trimmed trench.

$60
Cotton On Faux Leather Trench
Cotton On Faux Leather Trench
Cotton On
Cotton On Faux Leather Trench

Faux snakeskin adds an interesting textural element to any outfit.

$130

