'The Flash' Star Grant Gustin and Wife LA Thoma Expecting Baby No. 2

Grant Gustin's family is expanding in a flash!

On Sunday, the actor and his wife, LA Thoma, shared that they are expecting their second child.

"shaping up to be an exciting year ✨," The Flash actor wrote on Instagram.

Next to the exciting news was a picture of Gustin hugging his wife -- who puts her baby bump on display -- while they pose for a mirror selfie with their daughter, Juniper.

JC Olivera/WireImage

In the next slide, 2-year-old Juniper shares the news of her promotion to big sister with a shirt that reads, "In my big sister era."

Thoma also took to her Instagram Story to share her and Gustin's post, explaining her absence.

"Now you know why I retreated to my cave for the last couple months," she wrote next to sick emojis.

The pair did not share the baby's due date or gender.

Gustin, 34, and Thoma, 35, tied the knot in 2018. In December, the pair celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary.

"5 years with my favorite partner, on and off the dance floor. I love you forever ♥️🤟🏽," the physical therapist wrote next to a photo from her and Gustin's wedding day.

In February 2021, the pair revealed they were expecting their first child. The following August, the pair announced the arrival of their daughter, Juniper Grace Louise.

"Juniper Grace Louise is here and mama and papa are absolutely obsessed 🤍," they wrote at the time. "We will be very busy kissing and sniffing every inch of her until she is old enough to tell us it’s weird 😏."

