'The Flash' Star Grant Gustin and Wife LA Thoma Welcome Daughter

The Flash's Grant Gustin and his wife, LA Thoma, are parents! The doctor of physical therapy took to Instagram Tuesday to reveal that she and the actor welcomed a baby girl named Juniper Grace Louise.

"Juniper Grace Louise is here and mama and papa are absolutely obsessed 🤍 We will be very busy kissing and sniffing every inch of her until she is old enough to tell us it’s weird 😏," Thoma captioned the sweet snap of their newborn daughter's little feet.

In February, the couple revealed that they would be expecting their first child together. Gustin announced the news on Instagram, with a photo of him and Thoma holding up an ultrasound picture, accompanied by their three dogs.

“Unbelievably excited. As LA noted, the dogs obviously are too,” Gustin wrote in the post.

Thoma has been open about the ups and downs of her pregnancy. About a week after sharing that the couple was expecting, Thoma opened up about having hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that causes severe nausea and vomiting during pregnancy.

"I got so incredibly sick," Thoma explained in the Instagram video. "I started violently throwing up all day, every day." She went on to reveal that she was put on medication that "kind of helped" but shared that her severe symptoms persisted. "Part of the mental aspect of it that makes it so hard is you don't even register that you're pregnant," she added. "Because you are so sick, you're just trying to survive."

Even still, the new mom maintained that by sharing all aspects of her pregnancy journey, she hoped to encourage other moms that might be experiencing the same issues.



"To all the women who went through or are going through HG or fertility problems," she captioned the video detailing her experience. "I feel you. You are a badass. You got this."

Grant and Thoma announced their engagement back in 2017 and married in December of 2018.

