'The Goldbergs' Star Hayley Orrantia Marries Boyfriend Greg Furman

Ring the wedding bells! The Goldbergs star Hayley Orrantia announced on Monday that she and actor Greg Furman are officially married.

Orrantia posted a series of sweet wedding photos to Instagram, noting her wedding date in the caption: "10.14.23 💍💜."

In the pictures, Orrantia wears a sleek A-line gown as the couple seemingly exchanged vows in front of a ferris wheel. Later, they laugh over their first slice of wedding cake and pose in a vintage red car.

Furman shared the same photos and caption to his own Instagram account.

The happy couple first told fans of their engagement in June 2022 when Orrantia wrote on Instagram, "one day you meet someone who makes it all make sense."

Furman also shared the news of their upcoming nuptials at the time, writing, "I get to marry my best friend 💍🥰 good thing she said yes! 😂."

Apart from her role as Erica on The Goldbergs and her music career, Orrantia made headlines last year when she came in as the season 7 runner-up on The Masked Singer, where she performed as The Ringmaster.

Orrantia spoke with ET about her time on the show, and the sweet way Furman made her feel better about not taking home the Golden Mask trophy.

"I've actually never won a trophy, so I kept thinking, man, how cool would it be if Masked Singer would be my first trophy," she recalled. "So when I didn't get it, [my boyfriend] was so sweet and he had this little trophy made with a little microphone that said like, 'Breakout Star of 2022.'"

"So I get to go home with a trophy, what's honestly even more special than I thought it could be," she said.

ET also spoke to Orrantia in May 2023, when she opened up about filming the last episode of The Goldbergs.

"It was very emotional," Orrantia told ET's Deidre Behar. "We weren't 100% sure we weren't coming back, but we all had kind of a feeling. I think it was just about taking in every moment and not being on our phones and letting it be just a workday and really focusing on taking in the fact that this is 10 years we've spent together."



RELATED CONTENT: