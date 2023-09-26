Love is in the air for Torrey DeVitto, who recently announced her engagement to director Jared LaPine. The 39-year-old Pretty Little Liars alum shared the exciting news on Thursday, showing off photos of a stunning emerald-cut diamond ring on Instagram.

Torrey revealed how Jared dropped down on one knee and asked for her hand in marriage. "Earlier this month at 5 pm on a weekday while walking the back trails at the farm, still in my PJs and goat boots, he got down on one knee, in what I hoped wasn’t poison ivy, and asked for forever.”

In an Instagram post, Torrey expressed her joy, saying, "My answer was obvious." The couple shared a sweet moment captured in a photograph where Jared was seen planting a loving kiss on Torrey just moments after she said "yes."

Jared also took to social media to share his happiness, stating, "On September 1st, I got engaged to my best friend. Now I get to spend every single day as the luckiest man in the world. I love you more than anything and everything."

Torrey and Jared’s relationship became public in June when Jared posted a heartwarming photo of the couple. He playfully captioned the picture with, "Enter Cheesy/Sappy line here," to which Torrey responded in the comments section, "I love us."

Their romance continued to blossom, with Torrey sharing snapshots of the pair cuddling in a picturesque field during a visit to Michigan later that month. She affectionately wrote, "Michigan Poppies and Pride," alongside the hashtag "#HappiestPlaceOnEarth."

Before her relationship with Jared, Torrey was married to her Vampire Diaries co-star, Paul Wesley, from 2011 to 2013. In recent years, she had been romantically linked to Blue Bloods actor Will Estes and Chicago Cubs manager David Ross.

In a 2019 interview with Us Weekly, Torrey shared her ideal partner qualities, saying, "What am I looking for? A best friend, somebody to travel with, a partner, somebody who has the same values as me. You know? A family unit, traveling, just fun."

