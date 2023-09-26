The actress was completely caught off guard when her boyfriend popped the question.
Love is in the air for Torrey DeVitto, who recently announced her engagement to director Jared LaPine. The 39-year-old Pretty Little Liars alum shared the exciting news on Thursday, showing off photos of a stunning emerald-cut diamond ring on Instagram.
Torrey revealed how Jared dropped down on one knee and asked for her hand in marriage. "Earlier this month at 5 pm on a weekday while walking the back trails at the farm, still in my PJs and goat boots, he got down on one knee, in what I hoped wasn’t poison ivy, and asked for forever.”
In an Instagram post, Torrey expressed her joy, saying, "My answer was obvious." The couple shared a sweet moment captured in a photograph where Jared was seen planting a loving kiss on Torrey just moments after she said "yes."
Jared also took to social media to share his happiness, stating, "On September 1st, I got engaged to my best friend. Now I get to spend every single day as the luckiest man in the world. I love you more than anything and everything."
Torrey and Jared’s relationship became public in June when Jared posted a heartwarming photo of the couple. He playfully captioned the picture with, "Enter Cheesy/Sappy line here," to which Torrey responded in the comments section, "I love us."
Their romance continued to blossom, with Torrey sharing snapshots of the pair cuddling in a picturesque field during a visit to Michigan later that month. She affectionately wrote, "Michigan Poppies and Pride," alongside the hashtag "#HappiestPlaceOnEarth."
Before her relationship with Jared, Torrey was married to her Vampire Diaries co-star, Paul Wesley, from 2011 to 2013. In recent years, she had been romantically linked to Blue Bloods actor Will Estes and Chicago Cubs manager David Ross.
In a 2019 interview with Us Weekly, Torrey shared her ideal partner qualities, saying, "What am I looking for? A best friend, somebody to travel with, a partner, somebody who has the same values as me. You know? A family unit, traveling, just fun."
RELATED CONTENT: