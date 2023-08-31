'Law & Order's Odelya Halevi Is Engaged to Aaron Mazor

Odelya Halevi is getting married! The Law & Order star and her boyfriend Aaron Mazor shared the happy news on Instagram Thursday afternoon.

"We’re no longer dating @aaron.mazor," Halevi cheekily captioned the post announcing the news to her followers. The gallery post features four photos of the couple on a sunlit vacation in Italy. The first photo is seemingly taken right after Mazor proposed and shows Mazor and Halevi beaming into the camera as she holds up her left hand with her brand new engagement ring. Photo number two is similar, with the couple standing beneath an archway as Mazor kisses the side of Halevi's head and the actress holds up her hand to show off the ring.

The other photos show the couple on a boat, with the gallery's final slide featuring a video of the pair driving and bopping along to an unheard song. Halevi smiles at her beau before she laughs into the camera and shows her ring off again.

Mazor, a real estate advisor, shared the same gallery on his page, captioning the post: "Signed, Sealed, Delivered 💍"

Halevi also celebrated her engagement on her Instagram Story. The Black Adam actress shared a photo of the moon, writing, "Last night's moon expresses all these feelings that I can't put into words. I love you @aaron.mazor."

Halevi joined the Law & Order franchise as ADA Samantha Maroun in the highly-anticipated 21st season of the revived series. She stars opposite returning stars Sam Waterston as District Attorney Jack McCoy and Anthony Anderson as Det. Kevin Bernard, as well as Camryn Manheim as Lt. Kate Dixon, Hugh Dancy as ADA Nolan Price and Jeffrey Donovan as Det. Frank Cosgrove.

The actress spoke to ET last May as season 21 came to a close, sharing how it felt to join creator Dick Wolf’s mothership series and what makes her character a standout on the franchise.

After having grown up watching Law & Order and always wanting to be a lawyer as a kid, Halevi said her mind was blown when she was offered the part. "It is extraordinary," she gushed. "I really cannot express it in words."

For the Israeli-born actress, the most exciting part is that her character is Middle Eastern. "What I experienced moving here from a foreign country was people told me, 'Oh, you know, there aren't enough parts for a Middle Eastern character. You're always going to be the guest star. The stories are always going to be about you being a terrorist or your brother is a terrorist.' And that's what I played for years," Halevi recalled. "And this is something that's so different from anything else I experienced."

Now, Halevi is starring on one of the most iconic TV franchises as "a Middle Eastern character that is celebrated and that is a lawyer," she continued. "That's something that really, really excited me and surprised me. And, for me, it was proof that the industry's changed so much for the better."

As for her relationship with Mazor, Halevi told ynetnews.com earlier this year that she and Mazor met in New York last April. "It feels very right, I haven't been in a relationship for many years, certainly not in a serious one with someone who just makes me love myself more every day, and it feels good," she told the outlet.

The actress revealed that she had taken Mazor to meet her family in Israel where she was "was basically his personal tour guide."

"He loved my family very much! Ever since we met them, he kept asking when we will see them again," she shared. "And my family loved him as well, I just couldn’t believe it."

Congratulations to the happy couple!

