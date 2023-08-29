Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams is engaged to her boyfriend Christian Gold!

On Monday, the 48-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram to share her happy news with her followers. Williams surprised fans with a photo of a pear-shaped diamond ring on her engagement finger, captioning the shot, "Future Mrs… 💎❤️."

"Don't be shocked when life starts to get good," reads the quote Williams shared as the post's second slide.

The TV personality's famous friends and loved ones flocked to her Instagram comments with their well wishes and congrats, including fellow Basketball Wives stars Brandi Maxwell and Brittish Williams, and former castmate Shaunie Henderson.

"Love youuuu!!! I cant wait for the wedding 🥰🥰," Maxwell commented while Brittish wrote, "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥I can't wait! Big diamonds 💎 #issawife."

Henderson commented, "Congratulations," underneath her longtime friend's announcement post.

The newly engaged Tamar Braxton also shared her congratulations in the comments, writing, "Awwwwww friend that is amazing ❤️🔥 congratulations."

Williams' new fiancé shared the same photo to his Instagram page, with the caption, "Future Mrs. Gold 🤍"

The 30-year-old investor, who refers to himself as an "8-Figure Wealth Portfolio Manager" in his Instagram bio, also shared a video of him and Williams as she shows off her new sparkler.

"Bling, bling, b**ches is mad," Williams says as she leans into her beau's side and waggles her fingers at the camera, laughing.

And the two aren't allowing any negative energy to ruin their happy news. Gold posted to this Instagram Story, telling his followers, "Future wifey said, 'Baby the people that hide behind the keyboard and comment hateful s**t, you'll never meet them in real life.' We are great on this side 😇."

Williams reposted the Story, writing "Facts" alongside his quote.

Jennifer Williams Instagram Story

Williams and Gold went public with their romance in June when she wished her then-boyfriend a happy birthday on Instagram with a photo of the two enjoying a drink together.

"Happy birthday to the one," she wrote in the post's caption. "This picture describes us, pure bliss. I pray God continues to bless you on this trip around the sun. Wishing you peace, love and many more blessings. I love you ❤️."

Since then, the couple has created a new YouTube channel, Life With Jen & CG, which chronicles their adventures together. According to the official description of their YouTube channel, "We are Jennifer & CG, a couple in love who met at a very transformative time for us both and have been inseparable ever since. Our relationship has been filled with pure love, peace and happiness. We have a bond that can't be broken because of how strong our foundation is."

Earlier this month, the couple shared a video that revealed the details behind how they met.

Without revealing the location and date of when they first laid eyes on each other beyond saying it was on a rooftop one "Friday in December," Gold told viewers, "So I walk around the corner and I turn and I see this beautiful woman."

They both agreed that there was a mutual "connection," without adding details of their topics of conversation.

"I wasn't even in the market looking for a relationship because I just felt like it wasn't time yet," Gold said. "I was in a place of healing. I'm still in a place of healing. I saw her sitting there and I was just like, 'Aw man, be good.'"

"We were just having good conversation amongst everybody and it also felt like him and I were talking and connecting," she added. "You know when you have laser eyes for one person?"

When they parted, "We hugged each other," Williams recalled before Gold clarified, "We hugged each other but it wasn't a church hug."

This will be Williams' second marriage. She was previously married to former NBA player Eric Williams, which ended in 2011 after a 10-year run. The two had no children together.

