'Bachelorette' Alum Hannah Brown Is Engaged to Adam Woolard -- See Her Ring!
Hannah Brown's Memoir: 5 Biggest Bombshells
Iggy Azalea on Her New Album and Why She's Taking a Break From M…
Watch Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Cozy Up at Drake's Concert
Kevin Hart In a Wheelchair After Tearing Abdomen Racing Former N…
Derek Hough Marries Longtime Love Hayley Erbert After 7 Years To…
Kevin Costner Ordered to Pay Estranged Wife Christine $129,000 i…
'Sister Wives': Janelle Says Crumbling Relationship With Kody ‘I…
Exes Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper Pose for Surprising Pic
Miley Cyrus Gets Emotional Over Disney Days in 'Used to Be Young'
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Call It Quits (Source)
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Son Tatum’s Face to Celebrate 1st Birt…
Britney Spears Parties With 'Fav Boys' and Breaks Silence on Sam…
LeBron James' Son Bronny's Cardiac Arrest: Doctor Explains What …
‘Yellowjackets’ Cast on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’: Stars Praise St…
'AJLT' Cast Reacts to Kim Cattrall's Return as Samantha Jones (E…
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Feels Robyn Upended Their Family By Be…
Miley Cyrus All Smiles as Maid of Honor at Mom Tish and Dominic …
Allison Holker Shares First Dance Video Since Husband Stephen 't…
Bob Barker Dead at 99: Longtime Girlfriend Nancy Burnet, Adam Sa…
Hannah Brown is a Bachelorette no more! On Monday, the 28-year-old reality star took to Instagram to reveal that she's engaged to Adam Woolard, her boyfriend of more than two years.
Brown shared the happy news alongside photos from Woolard's proposal. In one of the pics, Brown kisses her model beau as he kneels in front of her. Another photo shows Woolard grinning at the camera in post-engagement bliss.
The last shot features the couple hugging as Brown shows off her ring for the camera.
"so happy," Brown captioned her post. "i love our steady love."
Fans first met Brown when she appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor in 2019. She went on to star on her own season of The Bachelorette. She got engaged to Jed Wyatt in the season finale, but the pair quickly ended things after his cheating scandal came to light.
Brown and Woolard, who met on a dating app, were first linked in January 2021, and went public with their romance the next month in honor of Valentine's Day.
Watch the video below for more celeb engagement news.
RELATED CONTENT:
'The Bachelorette' Finale: Charity Lawson Is Engaged!
Everything to Know About 'Sister Wives' Star Christine's New Fiancé
'BiP' Stars Abigail Heringer, Noah Erb Get Engaged -- See the Proposal
Related Gallery