Hannah Brown is a Bachelorette no more! On Monday, the 28-year-old reality star took to Instagram to reveal that she's engaged to Adam Woolard, her boyfriend of more than two years.

Brown shared the happy news alongside photos from Woolard's proposal. In one of the pics, Brown kisses her model beau as he kneels in front of her. Another photo shows Woolard grinning at the camera in post-engagement bliss.

The last shot features the couple hugging as Brown shows off her ring for the camera.

"so happy," Brown captioned her post. "i love our steady love."

Fans first met Brown when she appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor in 2019. She went on to star on her own season of The Bachelorette. She got engaged to Jed Wyatt in the season finale, but the pair quickly ended things after his cheating scandal came to light.

Brown and Woolard, who met on a dating app, were first linked in January 2021, and went public with their romance the next month in honor of Valentine's Day.

