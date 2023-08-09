Wedding bells are ringing for Bachelor in Paradise alums Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb! The fan-favorite reality show couple announced the exciting news via Instagram on Wednesday, sharing photos from the beachfront proposal.

In a joint post, Heringer and Erb quoted the Taylor Swift lyric from her hit single, "Lover," writing, "I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, and I want ‘em all."

The picture-perfect proposal took place in La Jolla, San Diego, at a home looking over the ocean. In one photo, Erb is seen down on one knee popping the question to Heringer, who looks overcome with excitement. In the next, the couple is sweetly kissing while surrounded by red and pink roses and rose petals.

"It was stunning and exactly what she was hoping for!" Erb told People in a statement announcing the news. "Our friends Hannah Sinclair and Emma Burke (photographer and videographer) helped us capture the moment which was so special!"

Burke posted a video to her Instagram that shows the whole proposal and the couple getting emotional during the sweet moment.

Erb explained that he also enlisted the help of fellow Bachelor in Paradise alums Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin to pull off the epic proposal, after getting approval from Heringer's family.

"I called her parents a couple days before to fill them in on my plans," Erb told People. "Thomas helped me with the arrangements and get everything set up. The proposal was perfect and everything I wanted to incorporate to make it special and ours."

Erb revealed that Heringer truly didn't suspect the proposal was in the works. "She thought I was playing pickleball with Thomas and was inviting her and Becca to join us for a sunset at his friend's house," he told the outlet. "She had no clue the engagement was happening until we walked up the stairs to the rooftop and saw the roses and candles overlooking the ocean."

Erb and Heringer's love story first began in August 2021 when they were both contestants on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Despite being one of the season's strongest couples, the two left the show broken up after a dramatic "Prom Night" episode split. However, after the season aired, the duo announced they had gotten back together and have been showcasing their love on social media ever since.

Before Bachelor in Paradise, Erb was on season 16 of The Bachelorette, while Heringer -- who made history as the show's first deaf contestant -- competed on season 25 of The Bachelor.

