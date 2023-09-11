Good Trouble star Cierra Ramirez is engaged! In a heartwarming announcement, Ramirez took to Instagram to reveal her engagement to musician Othrsyde, also known as Jonathan Zallez. The stunning revelation came in the form of a heartfelt post featuring a series of photos and a video capturing the proposal that unfolded.

The post began with the 28-year-old actress expressing her deep emotions, writing, "I prayed for a love like yours @othrsyde. I also couldn't have dreamt up a better proposal if I tried…in my hometown with everyone I love! You are the most thoughtful person & I can't wait to annoy you for the rest of my life hehehe I'm the luckiest girl in the world."

The Instagram post included a cute video that showcased the moment when Othrsyde proposed to Cierra. The backdrop was a sea of white roses, candles, and lush greenery, setting the stage for a truly romantic gesture that left Cierra speechless.

This proposal was orchestrated as a surprise for Cierra by her friends and, most notably, by her fiancé-to-be, Othrsyde. The couple – who have been together since 2019 — were surrounded by loved ones for the special occasion.

The post also featured an outpouring of gratitude from Cierra towards her friends who played a crucial role in making this moment extra special. She expressed her thanks, saying, "BIG thank you to all of my friends who flew out & surprised me - you made one of the best days of my life THAT much more memorable. & Thank you thank you thank you to my sweet @crisramirez16 @savannahramirez & @delarashirvani for helping Jonathan put this all together. You are truly heaven sent & I don't know what I'd do without y'all. (I'm also very impressed on how well y'all kept this a secret!) wow. pinch meeeee."

Cierra is best known for playing Mariana Adams Foster in the Freeform TV series The Fosters and reprising her role in the spin-off series Good Trouble, which she also co-executive produced with co-star Maia Mitchell.

