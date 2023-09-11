News

'Good Trouble' Star Cierra Ramirez Gets Engaged to Othrsyde -- Watch the Proposal and See the Ring

Cierra Ramirez
September 11, 2023

The actress and musician shared their engagement news on Instagram, as well as videos and pics of the ring.

Good Trouble star Cierra Ramirez is engaged! In a heartwarming announcement, Ramirez took to Instagram to reveal her engagement to musician Othrsyde, also known as Jonathan Zallez. The stunning revelation came in the form of a heartfelt post featuring a series of photos and a video capturing the proposal that unfolded.

The post began with the 28-year-old actress expressing her deep emotions, writing, "I prayed for a love like yours @othrsyde. I also couldn't have dreamt up a better proposal if I tried…in my hometown with everyone I love! You are the most thoughtful person & I can't wait to annoy you for the rest of my life hehehe I'm the luckiest girl in the world."

The Instagram post included a cute video that showcased the moment when Othrsyde proposed to Cierra. The backdrop was a sea of white roses, candles, and lush greenery, setting the stage for a truly romantic gesture that left Cierra speechless.

This proposal was orchestrated as a surprise for Cierra by her friends and, most notably, by her fiancé-to-be, Othrsyde. The couple – who have been together since 2019 — were surrounded by loved ones for the special occasion.

The post also featured an outpouring of gratitude from Cierra towards her friends who played a crucial role in making this moment extra special. She expressed her thanks, saying, "BIG thank you to all of my friends who flew out & surprised me - you made one of the best days of my life THAT much more memorable. & Thank you thank you thank you to my sweet @crisramirez16 @savannahramirez & @delarashirvani for helping Jonathan put this all together. You are truly heaven sent & I don't know what I'd do without y'all. (I'm also very impressed on how well y'all kept this a secret!) wow. pinch meeeee."

Cierra is best known for playing Mariana Adams Foster in the Freeform TV series The Fosters and reprising her role in the spin-off series Good Trouble, which she also co-executive produced with co-star Maia Mitchell.

