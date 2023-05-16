ABC is adding another show to its Bachelor franchise. On Tuesday, the network announced that it'll debut The Golden Bachelor this fall to showcase a whole new kind of love story -- one for the golden years.

On the show, one hopeless romantic will be given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life.

The women will arrive at the mansion with a lifetime of experience of living through love, loss and laughter, and hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities.

In the end, viewers will watch the Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams.

The premiere date for the long-rumored series has yet to be announced.

While fans wait to delve into The Golden Bachelor, they can get their fill of the franchise when Charity Lawson's season of The Bachelorette premieres June 26 on ABC.

When ET spoke to the franchise's latest leading lady, she said she was coming into the experience with "an open mind, open heart, ready to fall back into love."

"I just want to continue to grow as a person," she told ET. "I know this role is going to challenge me... so hopefully [I'm able] to continue to grow as a person and just trust my heart."

