Gerry Turner is gearing up for a tumultuous ride ahead. At the end of Thursday's episode of The Golden Bachelor, fans got a peek at what's to come next week, and it's safe to say tears are in the future.

The preview starts fairytale-like, as Gerry takes a romantic hot air balloon ride and says that one women "could be the one that I spend the rest of my life with."

All is not well in Bachelor Mansion, though, as one lady points out, "The vibe is camaraderie, but we all have feelings for Gerry." That much is proven when a woman gushes over Gerry's kissing skills, prompting Kathy to storm out of the room.

"We are getting a little bit jealous," Edith notes, as Theresa and Faith are seen crying.

All of the emotions seem to come to a head when one woman tells Gerry, "I can't stay here any longer."

"I can't tell you how disappointed I am," Gerry replies, before tearfully saying in a confessional, "Sometimes the right thing to do is the hardest. It just sucks to be alone."

When ET spoke to Gerry after his season premiere, he admitted that he gets into "an incredibly bad situation" by falling for two women over the course of his journey.

"When you're down to the last two people over that amount of time and that much investment, you really have strong feelings for them even though you know they're not the right person. They are so close to it," he said. "You're connected so deeply and then you realize they have to leave. It's, oh my god, it was an incredibly bad situation."

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays on ABC. Follow along Gerry Turner's journey for love with ET's coverage of the show.

