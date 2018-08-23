Congrats to Josh Charles!

The Good Wifestar and his wife, Sophie Flack, welcomed their second child together, he announced on Instagram on Thursday. adding that his wife gave birth to a baby girl. Charles married Flack, a ballet dancer and author, in 2013. Their first child, a son, was born in 2014.

"Our daughter timed her birth so I could make yesterday’s doubleheader. It was a day I’ll never forget!" he captioned a video of his pink-filled dressing room at the Helen Hayes Theatre in New York, where he's currently starring in a production of Straight White Men with Armie Hammer.

"Mad love for stage managers Jane & Bryan @2stnyc. #Repost @mrjoshcharles," Flack captioned the same post on her Instagram.

Parenthood star Erika Christensen also recently welcomed her second child, giving birth to a baby girl, Polly, at home after calling her doctor too late.

"It will go down in family history because babygirl’s own, incredible Dad delivered her all by himself," Christensen wrote on Instagram. "My fault entirely as I didn't know she would come so quickly and didn’t call the doc until far too late. He came straight over and arrived about one minute after she joined us in the world. Haha! My Mom too."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Hilary Duff Looks Angelic as She Cradles Her Baby Bump in White Nightie

Erika Christensen Welcomes Baby No. 2 at Home After Calling Her Doctor 'Far Too Late'

'Good Wife' Star Josh Charles and Wife Sophie Flack Expecting Baby No. 2!

Related Gallery