The Hottest Toys at Walmart 2021, as Chosen by Kids

Holiday shopping season has already begun and if you don't have your holiday shopping list ready, Walmart is here to help. The retailer released its 2021 Top-Rated by Kids Toy List -- a list curated by a panel of actual kids, ages 2-12, that will hopefully toss adults everywhere a much-needed lifeline when it comes to shopping for presents this year.

With the supply chain going through a second year of severe delays, many shoppers are starting on their holiday lists extra early this year to avoid that last minute scramble and every parent's worst nightmare-- that one holy grail holiday toy selling out before they can grab it. So if you’re looking to join these holiday season early birds, now is a great time.

From a bounce house you can enjoy in your own living room to an interactive furry friend you get to summon with a complex set of spells, this year’s toy list is jam-packed with products that the whole family can enjoy experiencing. Try a camera that can instantly print out your pictures to help capture the precious moments, or build the iconic battle scene from Avengers: Endgame entirely out of Legos.

Whoever you may be shopping for this year, there’s most definitely a toy on this list that will make the most perfect present for any occasion- or just because. Here are 15 of the hottest toys at Walmart, as chosen by kids.

Ages 2-4

Kids aged 2-4 are clearly ready to get up and start moving, between a mini bounce house and a living-room safe bumper car, these 2021 favorites certainly are all about activity, whether it be dancing or caretaking. Here are the highlights from the 2-4 year olds top toys for 2021.

Baby Alive Lulu Achoo Doll Walmart Baby Alive Lulu Achoo Doll Kids can help make Lulu Achoo feel better with this doctor kit and the help of over 50 programmed reactions from the doll. With eyes that open and close on their own and built-in lights, sounds and movements, the Baby Alive Lulu Achoo Doll makes a great first patient for any aspiring doctor. $40 Buy Now

Fisher-Price Bouncesational Bouncer with Built-in Pump Walmart Fisher-Price Bouncesational Bouncer with Built-in Pump With this in-home bounce house, you won’t have to go to a birthday party every weekend to get that bounce house joy. Kids can safely jump right in their own living room with this mini bouncer. This toy inflates in just four minutes and can auto-deflate for extra convenience. $69 Buy Now

VTech Hover Pup Dance and Follow Learning Toy Walmart VTech Hover Pup Dance and Follow Learning Toy This motion sensor hoverboard-riding pup comes with three ways to play: learn to count with floor play, learn to dance with the puppy, and then get some energy out with a game of follow the leader. Hover Pup comes programmed with over 65 songs, melodies, sounds and phrases to help with vocabulary and fun. $25 Buy Now

Ages 5-7



For kids aged 5-7, the toys that provide a more sensory experience were the most popular, from a camera that can print out pictures right on the spot to a totally satisfying kinetic sand set, the favorite picks this year are hands-on all the way. Here are five highlights from the 5-7 age range’s top-rated toy picks.

Na Na Na Surprise Kitty-Cat Camper Walmart Na Na Na Surprise Kitty-Cat Camper Take the Na Na Na dolls on the road in this Na Na Na Surprise Kitty-Cat Camper! This rolling camper swiftly transforms into a campsite playset with seven play areas including a kitchen with microwave & stove, a hammock, bed, stool, table, shower, clothing rack & more. This camper can also connect to the Na Na Na Surprise Soft Plush Convertible so it is totally road-trip ready. $100 $79 Buy Now

Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron Walmart Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron This cauldron comes equipped with all the ingredients for a magical spell to concoct a Magic Mixie, an interactive fur-ever friend. Simply read the spell from the included spell book, add the proper ingredients, wave the magic wand and when real mist rises from the cauldron as it lights up and makes sound, you’ll know it’s working! $180 $59 Buy Now

Kinetic Sand Sandisfactory Set Walmart Kinetic Sand Sandisfactory Set This Kinetic sand set has all the supplies for some hands-on fun, with plenty of tools and molds to help cut, scoop and shape the sand. When you’re done, squish it all back together and start over again! $20 Buy Now

VTech KidiZoom PrintCam Digital Camera and Printer Walmart VTech KidiZoom PrintCam Digital Camera and Printer Kids can easily capture any moment with the KidiZoom PrintCam, and print out their favorite memories in black and white right then and there. With plenty of fun borders and filters to choose from, this camera can create comic strips, greeting cards, games and more, you can even design and print your own play money. With built-in parental controls and the ability to digitally upload the contents of the camera to a computer, the KidiZoom PrintCam is fun for the whole family. $69 $50 Buy Now

Ages 8-12



Kids ages 8-12 favored cool and customizable toys that can take them places, whether that be via imagination or in real life. From wheels to Barbie heels, bluetooth-enabled boards to buildable superhero battles, here are a few highlights from what the 8-12 year-old experts chose for this year’s Top-Rated by Kids Toy List.

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Endgame Final Battle Walmart LEGO Marvel Avengers: Endgame Final Battle Build the famous final battle from ‘Avengers: Endgame’ with the help of Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Ant-Man, Thanos and a Chitauri warrior. Construct iconic on-screen sites such as Iron Man’s lab, a leisure and meeting area, a prison cell and a truck that opens to reveal a time-traveling machine with this 527 piece lego set. $70 Buy Now

