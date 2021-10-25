The Hottest Toys at Walmart, as Chosen by Kids for 2021
The holidays are right around the corner and the holiday shopping season is starting, well, now. Luckily, Walmart just released their 2021 Top-Rated by Kids Toy List -- a list curated by a panel of actual kids, ages 2-12, that will hopefully toss adults everywhere a much-needed lifeline when it comes to shopping for presents this year.
With the supply chain going through a second year of severe delays, many shoppers are starting on their holiday lists extra early this year to avoid that last minute scramble and every parent's worst nightmare-- that one holy grail holiday toy selling out before they can grab it. So if you’re looking to join these holiday season early birds, now is a great time.
From a bounce house you can enjoy in your own living room to an interactive furry friend you get to summon with a complex set of spells, this year’s toy list is jam-packed with products that the whole family can enjoy experiencing. Try a camera that can instantly print out your pictures to help capture the precious moments, or build the iconic battle scene from Avengers: Endgame entirely out of Legos.
Whoever you may be shopping for this year, there’s most definitely a toy on this list that will make the most perfect present for any occasion- or just because. Here are 15 of the hottest toys at Walmart, as chosen by kids.
Ages 2-4
Kids aged 2-4 are clearly ready to get up and start moving, between a mini bounce house and a living-room safe bumper car, these 2021 favorites certainly are all about activity, whether it be dancing or caretaking. Here are the highlights from the 2-4 year olds top toys for 2021.
Ages 5-7
For kids aged 5-7, the toys that provide a more sensory experience were the most popular, from a camera that can print out pictures right on the spot to a totally satisfying kinetic sand set, the favorite picks this year are hands-on all the way. Here are five highlights from the 5-7 age range’s top-rated toy picks.
Ages 8-12
Kids ages 8-12 favored cool and customizable toys that can take them places, whether that be via imagination or in real life. From wheels to Barbie heels, bluetooth-enabled boards to buildable superhero battles, here are a few highlights from what the 8-12 year-old experts chose for this year’s Top-Rated by Kids Toy List.
