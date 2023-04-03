A quality water bottle is hard to come by, but there's a reason Stanley tumblers have been all over TikTok recently. People swear by these cups in 2023 for their ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility. The often-sold-out, Stanley H2.0 FlowState Tumbler is back in stock on Amazon right now and available in new spring and summer colors.

There are currently 16 different colors of the viral 40-ounce Stanley cup in stock at Amazon, but if you want to snag one, you need to act fast. This Stanley tumbler restock is already starting to sell out.

The Stanley tumbler's latest colors include Tigerlily orange, Pool blue, and two recently dropped shades of green that are perfect for spring — Citron and Jade. Beyond the mood-boosting colors, the stainless steel tumbler is made with double wall vacuum insulation that even works to keep drinks hot for seven hours. It's large handle makes it an ultra portable day-to-day companion to take to the office, the gym, or just running errands.

These tumblers aren’t easy to come by, and they have amassed a waitlist of more than 150,000. Whether you’re looking to add to your Stanley collection or stepping up your hydration game this season, this latest Stanley tumbler restock is worth shopping.

