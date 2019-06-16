The Internet Has a Lot of Feelings About OJ Simpson Joining Twitter

OJ Simpson has joined Twitter and users aren't sure what to think.

On Saturday, just days after the 25th anniversary of the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman -- for which OJ went on trial and was ultimately acquitted in 1995 -- the former football player took to the social media platform to announce his arrival.

"Hey Twitter world, this is yours truly," OJ, 71, said in a clip on the platform on Friday. "Now, coming soon to Twitter, you'll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything… It should be a lot of fun. I got a little getting even to do."

The following day, he posted another clip of himself standing in a luxurious backyard where which he stated: "Hey Twitter world, you know, for years people have been able to say whatever they wanna say about me with no accountability. But now I get to challenge a lot of that BS and set the record straight. More importantly, I'll be able to talk about everything especially sports, fantasy football, and even politics. But, for now, let me just say to my fellow fathers out there Happy Father's Day. God bless."

Thanks to all my new followers. Love learning how to use Twitter. pic.twitter.com/J4JnN59yKl — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 16, 2019

OJ is the father is four adult children, two of which he shared with Nicole. He shares his other two kids with his first wife, Marguerite Whitley. OJ and Marguerite's third child, daughter Aaren Simpson, died at age 2 in a tragic accident in 1979.

Soon after OJ posted his clips, Twitter exploded with memes and comments reacting to the polarizing figure's arrival. Comedian Chelsea Handler soon wrote: "Let's all take a moment to be happy OJ Simpson joined Twitter and not Trump's cabinet. It's the little things these days."

"Oj simpson joining twitter the week of the 25th anniversary of nicole brown's murder sure is, uh, something," another user wrote. "Really disturbing to see that people are actually following OJ Simpson... why?" yet another chimed in.

One individual seemed to try and offer a response to this question: "To all the [people] asking 'how could you follow a monster like oj simpson?!?' I can only answer this: an unquenchable thirst for content."

Let’s all take a moment to be happy OJ Simpson joined Twitter and not Trump’s cabinet. It’s the little things these days. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) June 16, 2019

oj simpson joining twitter the week of the 25th anniversary of nicole brown's murder sure is, uh, something. — KJ (@KendraJames_) June 15, 2019

Really disturbing to see that people are actually following OJ Simpson... why? — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) June 15, 2019

to all the ppl asking “how could you follow a monster like oj simpson?!?” I can only answer this: an unquenchable thirst for content — Pants Consultant (@KrangTNelson) June 16, 2019

See more reactions to OJ's arrival on Twitter below:

*checks notifications*



"OJ Simpson and 3 others followed you"



Me:



pic.twitter.com/b4mex5Hs6K — KFC Radio (@KFCradio) June 15, 2019

When OJ Simpson post his 1st Twitter video and ends it with’ “I got a lot of getting even to do.” pic.twitter.com/RHk5ZuTEHB — Pierre (@pwee31) June 15, 2019

Me: 2019 absolutely cannot get any more insane



OJ Simpson on twitter: pic.twitter.com/4PhZUHGfcu — Jonah Fanning (@GmasterJ_2K18) June 15, 2019

OJ Simpson: "I got a lot of getting even to do."



Everybody: pic.twitter.com/GZnBfGmOds — Josh | HOVAH (@itshovah) June 15, 2019

In January, TV personality Dr. Phil spoke with ET about his podcast, Phil in the Blanks, where he admitted that OJ is at the top of his list for dream guests.

"I don't really get an opportunity to really talk to people, interview people that I find interesting," he admitted. "The podcast has turned out to be a great form to do just that."

Phil went on to add: "There are people I want to talk to before they die. I wanna talk to O.J. [Simpson] before he dies. I wanna know. I've worked very closely with the Goldman family. I respect them so much. I respect them so greatly. I wanna talk to him because he can't lie to me."

The TV host explained that he's convinced OJ has lots of reasons to open up to him, should the opportunity to talk arrive.

"If he's telling the truth, then going through the interrogation that I would give him, it would be obvious to everyone in America, to everyone in the world that he is innocent," Dr. Phil insisted. "And if he's not, it would be obvious to everyone in the world that he's not, and he should unburden before he goes to his grave."

GET MORE BREAKING NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Dr. Phil Shares Why OJ Simpson Is His Dream Podcast Guest (Exclusive)

Khloe Kardashian Slams Haters Who've Been Trolling Her Since OJ Simpson Was Granted Parole

Ron Goldman's Family Reacts to OJ Simpson Being Granted Parole: 'It Was Very Disappointing'

Related Gallery