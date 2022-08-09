As one of the most coveted beauty tools on the market right now, Dyson Airwraps have become increasingly harder to come by. Which is exactly why when we discover a hair styling tool that mirrors the same bouncy, at-home blowout of an Airwrap and that's available for a fraction of the cost — a Dyson dupe, if you will — we feel obliged to share all about it. Especially if it's on sale.

Right now at SkinStore's sale, you can get 25% off the top-rated T3 Airebrush Duo (aka the internet's favorite Dyson Airwrap dupe). No code is needed for this discount.

T3 Airebrush Duo SkinStore T3 Airebrush Duo Achieve bouncy, blowout-style curls at home with the T3 Airebrush Duo — an interchangeable brush that comes complete with two attachments and 15 different heat and speed combinations that cater to every hair type and texture. $190 $143 WITH CODE THANKYOU Buy Now

This cult-favorite blow dry brush features two separate brush attachments — one which delivers on more voluminous locks, and another that aims to create a sleek and glossy hairstyle. The T3 Airebrush Duo also boasts a powerful IonFlow technology, which helps to produce more precise heat for "polished, frizz-free results," according to the retailer.

SkinStore's latest sale has tons of beauty deals for 25% off with the code THANKYOU. Shop the celeb-favorite Peter Thomas Roth 24K eye patches, NuFace devices, Perricone MD, and over 100 other brands. Stock up on your favorite skin and hair care products while they're on sale.

