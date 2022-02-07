'The Kardashians' Gets Premiere Date: Watch Teaser for Family's New Hulu Show
'The Kardashians': Watch Teaser for the Family's New Hulu Realit…
Bob Saget Funeral: 'Full House' Cast and More Attend Memorial
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Drank Each Other's Blood After G…
Valerie Bertinelli Says Writing About Soulmate Eddie Van Halen’s…
Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Britney Saga
Jenna Jameson's Partner Shares Health Update Following Guillain-…
How Kim Kardashian Is Responding to Kanye West's Recent Claims (…
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's PDA Makes Steve Harvey ‘Unco…
Cardi B Takes Motherhood to New Heights, Considers New Tattoo
Inside Bob Saget's ‘Special' Relationship With Mary-Kate and Ash…
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Pay Tribute to 'Full House' Dad Bob S…
Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Part Ways After 16 Years Together
Kim Kardashian 'Could Honestly Care Less' About Who Kanye West I…
How Khloe Kardashian Is Doing Following Tristan Thompson Baby Sc…
Inside the 'Bull' Wardrobe Closet With Michael Weatherly (Exclus…
Andre Leon Talley Looks Back on His Biggest Fashion Mistake (Exc…
'RHOC's Noella Bergener on Her Heather Dubrow Beef and More Debu…
Bob Saget, Comedian and Star of ‘Full House,’ Dead at 65
Last week, fans got a peek at The Kardashians, and now the premiere date has been revealed. Hulu announced on Monday that the famous family's new show will debut April 14 on the streaming service.
The news comes after the release of a commercial for the Kardashian-Jenner family's new series, where Kendall Jenner promises fans "have no idea what's coming."
As flashes of the famous family's opulent life are shown, the screen reads, "Glamour, power, fame, family. The world will be watching."
"Are you ready?" Khloe Kardashian asks.
Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner (and her baby bump!) are also featured in the teaser.
In addition to the promo, the Hulu series' Instagram account shared Polaroid solo snaps of each of the six women, captioning the shots with their names.
The newest Kardashian-Jenner show was announced in December 2020, three months after the family revealed their plans to end their long-running E! series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Back in June, a source told ET that Kourtney's now-fiancé, Travis Barker, "is expected to make an appearance on the Kardashian's Hulu show."
"His kids may appear as well, but not as much as he will be featured," the source added of Travis' 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, and 18-year-old son, Landon.
Filming for the series got underway in September. The next month, Khloe gushed about the new series during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
"We're really excited," Khloe said. "They're here now in the back shooting with us and we're so happy to be up and rolling again."
On New Year's Eve, the first brief look at the series was unveiled, with the tease, "When the countdown to the new year ends, the countdown to the new show begins."
RELATED CONTENT:
Khloe Kardashian Teases What to Expect From Family's New TV Series
Travis Barker 'Expected' to Make Appearance on Kardashian's Hulu Show
The Kardashian-Jenners Move to Hulu for New Reality Series
Related Gallery