'The Kardashians' Promise More Drama Than Ever in Season 3 Teaser

The Kardashians are back -- with more drama than ever!

The famous TV family returns for season 3 of their Hulu reality series on May 25, and, as Scott Disick promises in the new teaser, "I've never seen this much drama in my life!"

"I wish I could tell you this is gonna be a mild, relaxing, serene season," Khloe Kardashian agrees. "It's not!"

In the teaser, Kim Kardashian -- still in her platinum-blonde era -- is seen balking at the idea that she needs someone else's "permission" to live her life. (Perhaps ex Kanye West?)

Elsewhere, Kourtney Kardashian worries over her family's "sense of loyalty," Kendall Jenner is concerned about "protecting my peace," and Kylie Jenner wonders what her family could be doing with all the power and influence they've amassed over the years.

Watch the full teaser below:

The Kardashians season 3 premieres Thursday, May 25, on Hulu.

