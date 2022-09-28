After fans got to see the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son in the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, the Hulu reality series' second episode kicked off with the birth of Kylie Jenner's son nearly six months earlier.

It is explained at the beginning of Thursday's episode that the show decided to feature Khloe's baby storyline first and then flashback to everything that happened before the news broke that Khloe and Tristan had welcomed a second child together.

The episode starts with a frantic Kris Jenner rushing around her mansion, gathering up kettle corn, chili cheese Fritos and champagne (as one does) for Kylie before heading to the hospital. In an even more hysterical moment, Kris tells her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, to "quit filming" and drive to the hospital. (Lest we all forget the iconic Keeping Up With the Kardashians moment Kris told Kim Kardashian to stop taking selfies while her sister, Khloe, was going to jail.)

The lip kit queen seems very serene in the delivery room, describing herself as "more present" this time around now that she knows what's going to happen.

Kylie and Travis Scott's son is born, and while the cameras do not share the moment, we can hear the audio as the excited family welcomes their newest addition.

In a hilarious aside interview, Kylie's older sister, Kendall Jenner, calls the baby's birth "a massive birth control moment," saying that though all of her nieces and nephews are adorable, "it's a lot."

Later in the episode, Kris and Kylie sit down to talk about her postpartum life and the baby boy's name -- which we still don't know.

Kylie also explained what led to the couple originally calling their son "Wolf" before later announcing they'd dropped the moniker.

"We really didn't have a name," Kylie says of preparing for their baby boy. "We thought it was just going to come to us when we saw him. And it didn't."

She notes that she had to sign the birth certificate in a certain amount of time or her son would be registered without a name and he wouldn't get a social security number.

"So I felt the pressure to choose a name, and then Khloe said the day before we signed, 'What about Wolf?'" Kylie recalls. "And I was like, 'Oh, I like the WW,' so I just put Wolf Webster in that moment."

Travis's real name is Jacques Webster. They already share 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Kylie says that the moment she signed the birth certificate she was filled with doubt, thinking, "What did I just do?"

"It's a part of his story, but his name has changed," Kylie adds.

Kylie didn't share what that name is "because god forbid we change it again," and added that Travis tries out different names for their son on a daily basis.

"I'm waiting for him to just name himself," she jokes of her second born.

The makeup mogul also talks about her different experience postpartum the second time around.

"I'm way less stressed about my weight and what I look like and way more into the feminine energy and the fact that I made a baby," Kylie explains to her mom.

She has, however, struggled mentally to get back to her life. She shares that pal Hailey Bieber took her to a Justin Bieber concert and she had a hard time interacting with a lot of adults.

"It's been hard on me, emotionally," she says in an aside interview. "After pregnancy, I think it's just hard mentally to get back to yourself. We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to be back really fast, and I need to be a little nicer to myself."

The Kardashians streams Thursdays on Hulu. For more on the drama surrounding Khloe in the show's premiere, watch the clip below:

