They say if you've got it, flaunt it. But for those of us who need some extra help with our flaunting, these magical Booty Boost Active Leggings from Spanx are here to help. The shape-enhancing leggings, made from Spanx's signature compression fabric, live up to their name, helping to sculpt your rear while ensuring the most flattering fit.

The leggings have also received the seal of approval from booty-flaunting Kourtney Kardashian, who has been seen wearing them on more than one occasion. A long-time fan of Spanx, she even raved about these leggings on her lifestyle website, Poosh.

According to Spanx, these leggings will give you your "best butt ever," and we're inclined to agree. Spanx's signature contoured waistband even has a pocket to store your phone and other daily essentials. Right now, the 7/8 version is discounted in two colors. Available in sizes XS-3X, the signature leggings are currently on sale for 30% off.

For more Spanx leggings deals, check out the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 to get 34% off the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings until July 31.

