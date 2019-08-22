'The L-Word' Returns With First Teaser for 'Generation Q'

The L-Word is back!

Showtime released the first teaser for the all-new series, The L-Word: Generation Q, which is a sequel to the groundbreaking drama, The L-Word, which ran for six seasons from 2004 to 2009.

The show, created by Ilene Chaiken with Marja-Lewis Ryan serving as showrunner, will revisit the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey) and Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig) while introducing a new generation of characters -- Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas) and Gigi (Sepideh Moafi) -- as they all navigate lust, love, heartbreak, success and setbacks in Los Angeles.

When the revival of the series was first announced in January, Gary Levine, President of Entertainment at Showtime Networks, said that “Marja has brought her unique and contemporary vision to The L Word and blended it beautifully into the fabric of Ilene's groundbreaking series. This revered show was both entertaining and impactful when it originally ran on Showtime, and we are confident that our new version will do that and more in 2019.”

“It’s monumental; it’s epic in the truest sense of the word,” Beals previously told ET about the upcoming revival. “I’m so happy. There’s so many great things going on, truly my cup runneth over.”

The L-Word: Generation Q premieres Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 on Showtime.

