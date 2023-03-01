The Latest MacBook Air Is $200 Off at Amazon Right Now, Plus More of the Best Laptop Deals
A trusty, all-purpose laptop is a great find, and Amazon has the best deals on MacBooks right now. Whether working from home or heading to school, Apple's latest 2022 MacBook Air laptop will have you flying through the day and streaming your favorite shows and movies at night.
While Apple products rarely go on sale, Amazon's deal lets you take $200 off a new 2022 MacBook Air. With a high-resolution 13.6-inch display, M2 chip, 512GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM, this is a laptop deal you don't want to pass up. Marked down to $1,300, the incredibly thin MacBook Air can run for up to 18 hours per charge.
The redesigned MacBook Air weighs just 2.7 pounds and is more portable than ever. Anywhere you go, you can work, play, or create with this incredible laptop.
While it can be overwhelming to choose a reliable laptop for your needs, we've found more of the best MacBook deals available right now. To start, Apple's previous-gen 2021 model of the MacBook Pro is on sale for $400 off at Amazon. Both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are discounted, making these MacBook Pro deals the best way to get the sleek and powerful laptop for less.
Best Apple MacBook Deals
Save on the space gray 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast.
Get $400 off the 14-inch MacBook Pro model on sale in both color options.
Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal.
Whether you are looking for a sturdy MacBook or a lightweight HP laptop with a top-performing intel core for work, we've gathered the best laptop deals available this month. Right now is good time to find a cheap laptop deal as retailers like Amazon, Samsung, and Best Buy are having sales with big-name brands like Apple to Lenovo and HP offering laptop deals to help you save on a powerful machine.
From Chromebooks to Microsoft Surface Pros, shop more of the best laptop deals ahead of spring.
More Laptop Deals to Shop Now
The best thing about this HP Chromebook's screen isn't its quality resolution -- it's the anti-glare properties. Now, you can enjoy working on projects outside or catching up on your favorite series without having to deal with glare interrupting you.
If you're in the market for a gaming laptop, the Lenovo Ideapad Gaming Chromebook Cloud's 2560 x 1600p display runs at 120Hz to give you crisp visuals and more screen space in your games for an immersive experience.
With a sturdy long-lasting battery and a beautiful 4K display, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go is a great lightweight laptop for traveling.
Microsfot's sleek, ultra-thin design has a significantly longer battery life than before and is now up to 70% faster. Surround yourself with immersive, theater-like Dolby Atmos audio from your laptop.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Laptop features Full-HD IPS display, making it easy to watch and stream shows with no distractions.
Experience best-in-class processing power and visuals with the HP 17.3" laptop featuring a 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor.
If you can't decide between a tablet or a laptop, then why not go for a 2-in-1? This Microsoft Surface Pro 7 can act as either a tablet or a laptop. Speaking of versatility, this 2-in-1's battery can last up to 15 hours, so you can work on plenty of projects before it needs to recharge.
