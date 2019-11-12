And our Prince Eric is... Jonah Hauer-King!

The newcomer has been cast to play Prince Eric is Disney's upcoming live-action remake ofThe Little Mermaid, according to multiple reports. ET has reached out to Walt Disney Studios for comment.

News of Hauer-King's casting comes three months after Harry Styles passed on the role. In a September interview with The Face, Styles opened up about passing on the project, which stars Halle Bailey as Ariel.

"It was discussed," Styles said. "I want to put music out and focus on that for a while. But everyone involved in it was amazing, so I think it's going to be great. I'll enjoy watching it, I'm sure."

Hauer-King, 24, reportedly had two screen tests, with the most recent occurring on Nov. 9 in London with director Rob Marshall.

Rounding out the cast of The Little Mermaid is Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton and Daveed Diggs as Sebastian.

