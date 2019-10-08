It looks like the upcoming Little Mermaid live-action adaptation may have found its Sebastian!

Daveed Diggs is in talks to help bring the lovable crab to life in the new Disney film, ET has learned.

If cast, Diggs, who played Thomas Jefferson and Marquis de Lafayette in the Broadway production of Hamilton, would once again be working with the musical's creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is writing the lyrics to some new music with the 1989 film's original composer, Alan Menken. The adaptation will include classic songs from the animated film as well.

The GRAMMY and Tony winner would join Halle Bailey, who will playing Ariel, the mermaid who fantasizes about joining the human world. A number of other big names are also rumored to be involved including Melissa McCarthy as the villainous Ursula, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Awkwafina as Scuttle.

However, the role of Prince Eric hasn't been claimed yet. The quest for a romantic lead is one of the most sought-after roles in Hollywood at the moment with everyone from Shazam!'s Asher Angel to 13 Reasons Why's Christian Navarro auditioning for the job. At one point, Harry Styles was in talks to play the prince, but the leading man and musician turned it down to focus on other creative pursuits.

"It was discussed," he told The Face in September of the project, before quickly changing gears. "I want to put music out and focus on that for a while. But everyone involved in it was amazing, so I think it's going to be great. I'll enjoy watching it, I'm sure."

In August, ET chatted with Bailey about landing the massive role: "It means so much to me. I feel very honored and really grateful for the opportunity. Ariel was one of my favorite princesses growing up, so it's a dream come true. I'm very excited and happy."

However, when ET spoke with McCarthy that same month, she hilariously played dumb regarding rumblings that she's up for the film's baddie.

"Who's Ursula?" she asked, feigning ignorance at the premiere of her film, The Kitchen. "But am I interested? I'm very interested."

