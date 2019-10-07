Fans are finally getting a look at Queen Latifah as Ursula, the tentacled villain of Little Mermaid Live!

On Monday, ABC released a 30-second promo for the upcoming musical event, which showcases the veteran rapper and actress sporting the wavy white updo of the animated villain, as well as a black strapless top that appears almost shell-like in texture. Most important of all, she's wearing the shell necklace in which she infamously locks Ariel's voice.

The promotional clip teases a great deal more for fans as well, including Moana star Auli'i Cravalho rocking the long red locks of Ariel and John Stamos sporting the outfit of Chef Louis, the French sea cook who attempts to boil Sebastian the crab.

Speaking of Sebastian, Shaggy, the Jamaican musician who's tackling the role, is also showcased in the clip, sporting a fitting all-red ensemble. Last but not least, The Good Wife star Graham Phillips, who will be playing Prince Eric, is shown in the character's white shirt.

The special will be a never-before-seen hybrid format featuring live performances as well as portions of the animated feature film, which is marking its 30th anniversary.

ET chatted with Queen Latifah at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in August, where she spoke about landing the role of the musical's undersea baddie and how the production was progressing.

"It's just been something that we've been working on for a while. It was perfect timing that it came together," she shared at the time. "I'm so excited to play Ursula. I can't wait to see what spin Hamish [Hamilton, the musical's director] helps me put on this character."

That same month, ET also spoke with Cravalho about starring in the TV event and getting to tackle her second leading role in a prestigious Disney project.

"I'm so incredibly honored to be able to play one Disney princess that went beyond the reef and now to play another that goes under the sea, I am... My mind is blown!" she gushed, adding, "So, we get to pay homage and appreciate the original animation and then we have live performances that are gonna be spectacular with not only me, thankfully, getting to play Ariel, but also Queen Latifah as Ursula and Shaggy as Sebastian. C'mon!"

The Little Mermaid Live! will air on Nov. 5 at 8/7c on ABC.

