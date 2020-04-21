Beauty

The MAC Cosmetics Selena Quintanilla Collection Is Now Available -- Shop Our Favorite Picks!

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Selena Quintanilla portrait
Pam Francis/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images

MAC Cosmetics has launched its highly anticipated second collection inspired by the late musician and style icon Selena Quintanilla. Marking the 25-year legacy of Quintanilla as the queen of Tejano music, the collection, created in collaboration with her family, is aptly called Selena La Reina, which translates to "Selena the Queen." 

The stunning makeup collection celebrates the legend's unique music, global influence and signature '90s beauty looks with its lineup of rich, shimmery, metallic and matte shades from warm nudes to bold reds that suit all skin types and tones. 

The limited-edition range features 15 pieces across categories: Lipstick (four shades), Lipglass (three shades), Lip Pencil (two shades), Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour (three shades), Extra Dimension Skinfinish, Mi Siento...Muy Excited X8 Eye Shadow Palette and Selena Makeup Bag. Prices range from $19 to $37. 

View this post on Instagram

Selena and @MACcosmetics are back together! Get ready for an all NEW collection launching in April to celebrate the Queen of Tejano’s life and legacy! Stay tuned for this iconic collection and head to maccosmetics.com to learn more 💜 #MACSelena⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ¡Selena y @MACcosmetics vuelven a estar juntas! Prepárate para una nueva colección que se lanzará en abril para celebrar la vida y el legado de la Reina de la música Tejana. Estén atentos para esta colección icónica. Para obtener más información visita maccosmetics.com💜 #macselena

A post shared by Selena (@selenaqofficial) on

"This collection is so special to me because it celebrates Selena’s 25-year legacy and I wanted the packaging to be fun and memorable! The true inspiration behind the packaging is Selena’s ICONIC rhinestone bra and really led to the holographic feel for the rest of the collection so it pulled everything together!" Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga, the star's sister, shares in the press release. 

Shop the new MAC Selena La Reina collection before it sells out, available now on MAC's online store. 

Selena La Reina Makeup Bag
MAC
MAC Selena La Reina Makeup Bag
MAC Cosmetics
Selena La Reina Makeup Bag
MAC

Inspired by Selena's iconic bedazzled bustier top, there's no makeup bag as glamorous as this one. 

Selena La Reina Extra Dimension Skinfinish in La Leyenda
MAC
MAC Selena La Reina Extra Dimension Skinfinish in La Leyenda
MAC Cosmetics
Selena La Reina Extra Dimension Skinfinish in La Leyenda
MAC

Use this versatile gold pearlescent highlighter on the cheeks, eyes and nose for a gorgeous radiant glow. 

Selena La Reina Eye Shadow X 8: Me Siento...Muy Excited
MAC
MAC Selena La Reina Eye Shadow X 8 Me Siento Muy Excited
MAC Cosmetics
Selena La Reina Eye Shadow X 8: Me Siento...Muy Excited
MAC

An 8-pan eyeshadow palette to create subtle, everyday looks as well as high-impact glam, featuring earthy hues and rosy metallics.

Selena La Reina Lipstick
MAC
MAC Selena La Reina Lipstick in Queen of Cumbia
MAC Cosmetics
Selena La Reina Lipstick
MAC

Channel Selena's signature deep red lip look with this must-have lipstick. Also available in peach, pink and brown shades. 

Selena La Reina Lipglass in Bidi Bidi Bom Bom
MAC
MAC Selena La Reina Lipglass in Bidi Bidi Bom Bom
MAC Cosmetics
Selena La Reina Lipglass in Bidi Bidi Bom Bom
MAC

A shimmery lip gloss adds star quality to any beauty look. Available in bubblegum pink, golden brown and pearlescent white. 

Selena La Reina Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in Big Bertha
MAC
MAC Selena La Reina Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour
MAC Cosmetics
Selena La Reina Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in Big Bertha
MAC

Want to feel like a '90s icon like Selena? Swipe on this cool-tone dusty rose nude liquid lipstick with soft, matte-suede finish. Additionally available in blue-red and raspberry pink colors. 

Selena La Reina Lip Pencil in Entre A Mi Mundo
MAC
MAC Selena La Reina Lip Pencil in Entre A Mi Mundo
MAC Cosmetics
Selena La Reina Lip Pencil in Entre A Mi Mundo
MAC

For a perfect-looking pout, never go without shaping, lining and filling in the lips with a lip liner. Collect both the scarlet red and brownish nude shades. 

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Selena Quintanilla's Widower Speaks Out on Upcoming Netflix Series

Sephora Sale: Beauty Insiders Can Save Up to 20% on Lipstick, Concealer, Moisturizer and More Sitewide

Best New Beauty Products Launching This Month: April 2020

 