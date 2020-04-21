The MAC Cosmetics Selena Quintanilla Collection Is Now Available -- Shop Our Favorite Picks!
MAC Cosmetics has launched its highly anticipated second collection inspired by the late musician and style icon Selena Quintanilla. Marking the 25-year legacy of Quintanilla as the queen of Tejano music, the collection, created in collaboration with her family, is aptly called Selena La Reina, which translates to "Selena the Queen."
The stunning makeup collection celebrates the legend's unique music, global influence and signature '90s beauty looks with its lineup of rich, shimmery, metallic and matte shades from warm nudes to bold reds that suit all skin types and tones.
The limited-edition range features 15 pieces across categories: Lipstick (four shades), Lipglass (three shades), Lip Pencil (two shades), Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour (three shades), Extra Dimension Skinfinish, Mi Siento...Muy Excited X8 Eye Shadow Palette and Selena Makeup Bag. Prices range from $19 to $37.
"This collection is so special to me because it celebrates Selena’s 25-year legacy and I wanted the packaging to be fun and memorable! The true inspiration behind the packaging is Selena’s ICONIC rhinestone bra and really led to the holographic feel for the rest of the collection so it pulled everything together!" Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga, the star's sister, shares in the press release.
Shop the new MAC Selena La Reina collection before it sells out, available now on MAC's online store.
Inspired by Selena's iconic bedazzled bustier top, there's no makeup bag as glamorous as this one.
Use this versatile gold pearlescent highlighter on the cheeks, eyes and nose for a gorgeous radiant glow.
An 8-pan eyeshadow palette to create subtle, everyday looks as well as high-impact glam, featuring earthy hues and rosy metallics.
Channel Selena's signature deep red lip look with this must-have lipstick. Also available in peach, pink and brown shades.
A shimmery lip gloss adds star quality to any beauty look. Available in bubblegum pink, golden brown and pearlescent white.
Want to feel like a '90s icon like Selena? Swipe on this cool-tone dusty rose nude liquid lipstick with soft, matte-suede finish. Additionally available in blue-red and raspberry pink colors.
For a perfect-looking pout, never go without shaping, lining and filling in the lips with a lip liner. Collect both the scarlet red and brownish nude shades.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
