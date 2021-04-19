Sephora Spring Savings Event Ends Today: Save 20% on Dyson Hair Tools and More
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Sephora shoppers, listen up! The Sephora Spring Savings Event has reached its final day, which means Sephora's Beauty Insider members have one day left (today!) to get in on sitewide discounts. Right now, Sephora Beauty Insider Rouge members can get 20% off on nearly all beauty brands, including the coveted Dyson hair styling products -- the Supersonic Hair Dryer and Corrale Hair Straightener (the Airwrap Styler has already sold out!)
As you clear out some space in your vanity for new makeup, skincare and hair products, we'll explain the three tiers of Sephora's Beauty Insider loyalty program: Sephora Beauty Insider (which anyone can join for free), Sephora VIB (anyone who spends $350 or more in a calendar year) and Sephora VIB Rouge (anyone who spends $1,000 or more in a calendar year). Each tier receives a different discount amount and Sephora sale window, although all members will redeem their Beauty Insider program savings by using the promo code OMGSPRING at checkout on Sephora's website. Note, the discount is limited to one Dyson product.
Here's how the Beauty Insider sale breaks down: Rouge members can take 20% off all orders when they shop from April 9 to 19. VIB members can take 15% off all orders when they shop from April 13 to 19. And regular Beauty Insiders can take 10% off all orders from April 15 to 19. So, no matter what tier you're in, be sure to shop now while you can still get Dyson's products for a notable discount.
In addition to Dyson, these savings apply to so many other beloved brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, NARS, Bobbi Brown, Laura Mercier, Fenty Beauty and Urban Decay. Plus, everyone gets 30% off Sephora Collection! Sephora is still offering free shipping with the promo code FREESHIP on all orders, and the next scheduled big-time savings event won't be until around Black Friday and the winter holidays. Clearly, now's the time to stock up on the beauty standbys you already love as well as try out new ones you've been eyeing -- especially those high-tech beauty tools and devices that rarely go on sale.
Check out more of ET Style's sale picks from the Sephora Spring Savings Event.
