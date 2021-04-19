Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sephora shoppers, listen up! The Sephora Spring Savings Event has reached its final day, which means Sephora's Beauty Insider members have one day left (today!) to get in on sitewide discounts. Right now, Sephora Beauty Insider Rouge members can get 20% off on nearly all beauty brands, including the coveted Dyson hair styling products -- the Supersonic Hair Dryer and Corrale Hair Straightener (the Airwrap Styler has already sold out!)

As you clear out some space in your vanity for new makeup, skincare and hair products, we'll explain the three tiers of Sephora's Beauty Insider loyalty program: Sephora Beauty Insider (which anyone can join for free), Sephora VIB (anyone who spends $350 or more in a calendar year) and Sephora VIB Rouge (anyone who spends $1,000 or more in a calendar year). Each tier receives a different discount amount and Sephora sale window, although all members will redeem their Beauty Insider program savings by using the promo code OMGSPRING at checkout on Sephora's website. Note, the discount is limited to one Dyson product.

Here's how the Beauty Insider sale breaks down: Rouge members can take 20% off all orders when they shop from April 9 to 19. VIB members can take 15% off all orders when they shop from April 13 to 19. And regular Beauty Insiders can take 10% off all orders from April 15 to 19. So, no matter what tier you're in, be sure to shop now while you can still get Dyson's products for a notable discount.

Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer Limited Edition Gift Set Sephora Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer Limited Edition Gift Set If you've been eyeing the acclaimed Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for a while now, this is the time to finally add to cart. According to the brand, using this hair dryer, which is specifically designed to protect the hair from extreme heat damage, will help boost smoothness and shine and decrease frizz and flyaways. This purchase includes Dyson-designed 1.4" Round brush and Dyson-designed Detangling comb. $319 (REGULARLY $399) Buy Now

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener Sephora Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener Save $100 on the Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener. It's cord-free and designed with flexible copper plates to give you perfect control with every move without extreme heat, frizz and flyaways. $399 AT SEPHORA (REGULARLY $499) Buy Now

In addition to Dyson, these savings apply to so many other beloved brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, NARS, Bobbi Brown, Laura Mercier, Fenty Beauty and Urban Decay. Plus, everyone gets 30% off Sephora Collection! Sephora is still offering free shipping with the promo code FREESHIP on all orders, and the next scheduled big-time savings event won't be until around Black Friday and the winter holidays. Clearly, now's the time to stock up on the beauty standbys you already love as well as try out new ones you've been eyeing -- especially those high-tech beauty tools and devices that rarely go on sale.

Check out more of ET Style's sale picks from the Sephora Spring Savings Event.

NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device Sephora NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device If you're in the market to invest in a high-tech anti-aging device, consider the NuFace Trinity. Using microcurrent technology, the FDA-cleared device stimulates surface areas of the face and neck to improve the look of contour, tone, fine lines and wrinkles, as stated on the Sephora website. $260 AT SEPHORA (REGULARLY $325) Buy Now

Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro Sephora Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro You may have seen some of your favorite celebs using it on social media. The Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro is an FDA-cleared face mask device that uses LED on your entire face for three minutes to target wrinkles and blemishes, according to the Sephora website. $348 AT SEPHORA (REGULARLY $435) Buy Now

Foreo UFO 2 Sephora Foreo UFO 2 Take your self-care Sunday routine to another level by incorporating the Foreo UFO 2 device that uses "thermotherapy, cryotherapy, T-Sonic pulsations and eight LED lights to enhance the efficacy of serums and face masks," described on the Sephora website. $223 AT SEPHORA (REGULARLY $279) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Mother's Day Gift Guide: Flower Delivery, Fashion, Beauty and More

Everything TikTok Made Us Buy — Fashion, Beauty, Home and More

How to Level Up Your Skincare Routine in 2021

Best Skincare Products to Swap in for Your Spring Beauty Routine

17 Best Face Washes for Acne -- Lancer Skincare, Clinique & More