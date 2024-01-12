'The Marvels' Cast Cracks Up in Gag Reel (Exclusive)

Marvel Studios is letting viewers in on some of the fun that the cast and crew had while making their latest blockbuster, The Marvels.

In an exclusive clip released to ET, stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris and Samuel L. Jackson goof around on set, dancing and laughing with each other while filming the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film. The clip comes in anticipation of The Marvels' release on digital platforms Jan. 16 and Blu-Ray on Feb. 13.

The one-minute video starts with a clip of Jackson, 75, and Vellani, 21, doing several takes of a scene with the elder cast member trying out different improvised lines.

"You invite them?" and "Friends or foes?" the Pulp Fiction star asks his co-star in separate cuts before improvising, "You swiping left?" prompting Vellani to burst out laughing.

Other snippets show the film's leads giving a thumbs up to the camera, dealing with prop gun fails and joking around during stunt training and fight scenes. One clip shows the cast -- including Zawe Ashton -- dancing around with the crew and actors portraying Skrulls -- the alien race at the center of the November release.

"Sorry, I'm actually not sorry," says Larson, bending over laughing while filming a scene with Parris.

The exclusive clip ends with a compilation of Jackson swearing on set, with editors hilariously using a Flerken -- an alien creature in the MCU that looks like a cat -- to bleep out his expletives.

"S**t," the actor says at least five times in different clips before pretending to cry in front of the camera.

The film follows Carol Danvers (Larson) who is forced to team up with Kamala Khan (Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Parris) to fight off Dar-Benn (Ashton) who is trying to steal other planets' natural resources in order to bring life back to her own planet.

In November, Larson talked with ET following the release of the film, sharing that she has no plans to leave behind the character of Carol Danvers any time soon. The Oscar-winning actress said there's plenty more to come for her character in the MCU.

"I think there is still so much inside of Carol," she explained. "I feel like getting to be on this team just cracked her open in a way that she hadn't been and I really loved that for her."

The Marvels releases on digital platforms on Jan. 16 and on Blu-Ray Feb. 13. Marvel has yet to announce a release date for Disney+.

