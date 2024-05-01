The Masked Singer returned this week as the season 11 competition continues to heat up. ET is following along throughout the entire Group B Finals to break down all the biggest moments, best performances and most revealing clues.

Wednesday's showdown is set to a "Soundtrack of My Life" theme, featuring throwback hits and classics as The Beets, The Gumball and The Seal duke it out for a shot at the Golden Mask Trophy.

As the show's panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and newcomer Rita Ora -- do their best to deduce the secret identities of the costumed contestants, with some help from host Nick Cannon, ET is joining in on the sleuthing in real time.

The fun starts at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, so watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer!

May 02, 2024 - 5:58 PM PDT The Beets Get Beat (and Reveal Their True Identities) The Beets finally have to unmask, and it turns out they fooled the entire panel time and time again. Ken was obviously wrong with his K-Ci and JoJo guess (which genuinely got Nick sort of mad at him for how bad a guess it was), but no one expected the truth. As it turns out, The Beets are American Idol alums Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard! "We love being compared to some of the people you guessed," Clay said. "I mean, they guessed Boyz II Men, we love that." "We love y'all and thank y'all so much," Ruben added with a big smile. What a fun conclusion to The Beets' wonderful Masked Singer run!

May 02, 2024 - 5:56 PM PDT The Gumball Moves On While The Beets gave it their best shot, The Gumball won the hearts and minds of the panel and the audience alike, and is now headed to the next round. Sadly, that means it's time for The Beets to take it off.

May 02, 2024 - 5:48 PM PDT The Battle Royale! There hasn't been one Battle Royale this whole season as evenly matched as The Beets and The Gumball facing off. For this showdown, each delivered their own rendition of "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes. The Beets delivered a fairly straight-forward performance of the tune that, while skillful and impressive, seemed to fall a bit flat when The Gumball brought a funky, soulful quality that really brought the song to life. As good as The Beets are, The Gumball brought his A-Game -- and the panel noticed as well. It's hard to imagine The Gumball didn't just earn his spot in the semi-finals for sure.

May 02, 2024 - 5:37 PM PDT The Seal Gets Unmasked The Seal, unsurprisingly, got the axe first -- despite his fun performance, there wasn't a lot he brought to the table apart from charisma. The judges all made their final guesses, with Jenny and Robin both guessing Corey Feldman. And, in all honesty, it was pretty clear it was the Goonies star before he ever unmasked. However, he did, in fact, reveal himself to be Feldman -- in a moment that delighted (but did not surprise) the panel. "This is definitely the greatest character I've ever played," Corey said of being The Seal. "I love when my face is covered and I can just be as crazy as I want."

May 02, 2024 - 5:27 PM PDT The Gumball Deserves the Win With This One There's a reason "Carry On Wayward Son" has become such a beloved staple -- because it's just an epic song and a chance to showcase your gravitas. Everyone knows the lyrics and if you can pull it off -- really pull it off -- you're winning the hearts and minds of everyone in the room. This is exactly what The Gumball does this time around, and it feels also certain that he's just secured his spot in the semi-finals. "He just knocked it out of the freaking park!" Jenny declared, and Rita said the number made her "emotional" because of how much of himself he put in it. Panelists' Guesses: Rita: Jack Black Robin: Zachary Levi Jenny: James Marsden

May 02, 2024 - 5:25 PM PDT The Gumball Has Imposter Syndrome The Gumball got real candid during his clue package, and admitted that he "always felt out of place" when he performed on stage, because he had no formal training or education when it came to entertaining. So that's why he chose "Cary On Wayward Son," because it's all about having faith in yourself. It's clear Gumball is in it to win it, and that's the perfect song choice.

May 02, 2024 - 5:19 PM PDT The Seal... Sings, Sorta OK, so, there was a reason The Seal wasn't included in this week's promo. It seems that whoever is under the seal mask might have only been coached on the first of his performances -- which is what you see a lot of times when the contestant isn't a pro. But he still brought a lot of energy and charisma to the number, which the panel appreciated. "This is why this show is so spectacular," Robin said. "Because you made it so fun. And we're smiling, we're laughing, we're giggling, we're singing along. Great song choice. I mean, what a great performance." Panelists' Guesses: Jenny: Corey Feldman Robin: Macaulay Culkin Rita: Jerry O'Connell

May 02, 2024 - 5:13 PM PDT The Seal is an Ex-Bad Boy The Seal has only one performance under his belt, but he's already a fan favorite. In his clue package, The Seal says he's had to "navigate Hollywood" since he was a kid. He also says he was labeled a "bad boy" by the press -- but wants to chance how people look at him. This is why he chose "It's Tricky" by Run-DMC.

May 02, 2024 - 5:08 PM PDT The Beets Hit Some Major High Notes For their song, The Beets -- one of the show's best duo acts ever -- chose Whitney Houston's heartstring-tugging "One Moment In Time," and it brought down the house. Their inspiring performance clearly moved the panel and got the audience cheering. "Honestly, I think the voices are just so amazing," Ora gushed over the act. "That was beautiful!" When it came to the bonus clue, it's revealed that The Beets have a connection to Nick, and that gets the panelists' deductive reasoning muscles flexing. Panelists' Guesses: Rita: Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman from Boyz II Men Ken: Josh Groban and Brian Mcknight. Robin: Dan + Shay

May 02, 2024 - 5:04 PM PDT The Beets Explain Their Song Choice For tonight's theme, The Beets explained that they chose their tune because "it's about a single moment in your life that shows you what you're capable of." For both of The Beets, that moment is when they became fathers -- and it's such a sweet moment of compassion that just makes you want them to go the distance.

May 02, 2024 - 5:01 PM PDT That Group Performance! It's always great to see these group performances this far into the season -- because there's always some great voices and stand-out stars, but also there's great harmonies because everyone on stage is at least decent at singing. Tonight, the trio are performing the Bon Jovi classic "It's My Life," and the audience is here for it. As Nick says, the performance was "amazing," and he wasn't wrong. This is a great, lively way to kick off one of the last episodes before the semi-finals.

May 02, 2024 - 5:00 PM PDT And we're off! You can really feel the excitement (and a bit of apprehension) in the air when a double elimination is looming over the contestants, but this week's theme is going to go a long toward bringing smiles to faces -- everybody loves an iconic pop hit!

May 01, 2024 - 4:43 PM PDT What to Expect From 'Soundtrack Of My Life Night' The 'Soundtrack Of My Life' theme seems fairly open-ended (unlike the Transformers Night theme from week 6!), which means fans can probably expect to hear some iconic classics and karaoke standards. We know from the teaser that The Gumball will be belting out Kansas' "Carry on Wayward Son," while The Beets are set to sing "One Moment In Time" by Whitney Houston. We're also in store for a group performance as all three contestants will perform a rendition of "It's My Life" by Bon Jovi. So get pumped up for some timeless tunes!

May 01, 2024 - 4:39 PM PDT Who's Left in the Race This Season? As The Beets, The Gumball and The Seal prepare to face-off, they will be vying for the last spot in the semi-finals. So who is left from the other groups? Well, there is some seriously stiff competition all around. The Clock, The Goldfish and The Poodle Moth have all been locked in for the semi-final's Top Four, and tonight's winner could truly have a chance to win it all.

May 01, 2024 - 4:35 PM PDT Last Week on The Masked Singer Before Wednesday's episode kicks off, let's take a look at last week's Masked Singer -- which is where fans got a chance to meet The Seal! The Seal came on as a Wild Card contestant and his adorable performance blew the panel away. The final two came down to The Seal and Miss Cleocatra -- and The Seal managed to win the edge. This meant it was time for Miss Cleocatra to unmask -- and she revealed herself to be none other than the great Jenifer Lewis! Now, with a double elimination tonight, the question is whether or not The Seal's sweet persona will give him a chance against the likes of The Beets and The Gumball!

Check out the gallery below for a look at every single contestant who has ever had to "take it off" throughout the history of the show.

RELATED CONTENT: